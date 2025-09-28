28-09-2025

FNE at 50th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia: The Altar Boys Wins Golden Lion

    FNE at 50th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia: The Altar Boys Wins Golden Lion credit: Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

    GDYNIA: The Altar Boys by Piotr Domalewski won the Golden Lion as well as the Audience Award at the 50th Polish Film Festival (PFF) in Gdynia, which closed on 27 September 2025. The golden jubilee edition of Poland’s most important film festival confirmed Domalewski as one of the leading voices in contemporary Polish cinema.

    The Silver Lion went to Franz directed by Agnieszka Holland. The festival also honoured legendary set and production designer Ewa Braun with the Platinum Lion for lifetime achievement.

    Individual prizes highlighted a wide range of talent: Emi Buchwald won Best Director for No Ghosts in the Flat on Dobra Street, Piotr Domalewski received Best Screenplay for The Altar Boys, and Tomasz Naumiuk received Best Cinematography for Franz.

    Acting awards went to Matylda Giegżno, Idan Weiss, Karolina Rzepa, Andrzej Konopka, and debut actor Filip Wiłkomirski, confirming this anniversary edition as a showcase of remarkable artistic achievements.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Grand Prize Golden Lion:
    The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by the Mazovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Silver Lion:
    Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Marlene Film Production
    Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television,  the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ PolskaBarrandov StudioCzech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
    Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

    Best Director:
    Emi Buchwald for No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieszkaniuna Dobrej (Poland)
    Produced by Studio Munka
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, FixafilmDreamsound
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Screenplay:
    Piotr Domalewski for The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski

    Best Leading Actress:
    Matylda Giegżno in Photosensitive / Swiatloczula (Poland)
    Directed by Tadeusz Sliwa
    Produced by Wonder Films
    Coproduced by the Polish Television
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Leading Actor:
    Idan Weiss in Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland

    Best Supporting Actress:
    Karolina Rzepa in No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
    Directed by Emi Buchwald

    Best Supporting Actor:
    Andrzej Konopka in LARP (Poland)
    Directed by Kordian Kadziela
    Produced by TFP (https://www.t-f-p.pl/)
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film FundDolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Acting Debut:
    Filip Wiłkomirski in Brother / Brat (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Sobieszczanski
    Produced by Apple Film Production
    Coproduced by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, the Gdansk Film FundORKA Postproduction StudioWytwórniaFilmówDokumentalnychiFabularnychMoloko Film

    Best Cinematography:
    Tomasz Naumiuk for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland

    Best Music:
    Piotr Szulc „Steez83” for Three Loves / Trzy milosci (Poland)
    Directed by Lukasz Gregorzek
    Produced by Koskino Film Production
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fixafilm (fixafilm.pl), Z POST, No Problemo Music, Werakamera
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Best Set Design:
    Katarzyna Sobańska, Marcel Sławiński for Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
    Directed by Michal Kwieczinski
    Produced by Akson Studio
    Coproduced by Polish Television,  WytwórniaFilmówDokumentalnychiFabularnych,  Canal+ PolskaDolnośląskie Centrum FilmoweEC1 ŁódźMazowiecki InstytutKultury, the Chopin InstituteSilesia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute and from the funds of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Best Sound:
    Teresa Bagińska, Michał Bagiński, Miłosz Jaroszek for The Great Warsaw Race / Wielka Warszawska (Poland)
    Directed by Bartlomiej Ignaciuk
    Produced by MTL MaxFilm
    Coproduced by Artrama
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

    Best Editing:
    Agnieszka Glińska for The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski

    Best Makeup:
    Gabriela Polakova for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland

    Best Costumes:
    Magdalena Biedrzycka, Justyna Stolarz for Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
    Directed by Michal Kwieczinski

    Audience Award:
    The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski

    Platinum Lion:
    Ewa Braun

