FNE at 50th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia: The Altar Boys Wins Golden Lion

The Silver Lion went to Franz directed by Agnieszka Holland. The festival also honoured legendary set and production designer Ewa Braun with the Platinum Lion for lifetime achievement.
Individual prizes highlighted a wide range of talent: Emi Buchwald won Best Director for No Ghosts in the Flat on Dobra Street, Piotr Domalewski received Best Screenplay for The Altar Boys, and Tomasz Naumiuk received Best Cinematography for Franz.
Acting awards went to Matylda Giegżno, Idan Weiss, Karolina Rzepa, Andrzej Konopka, and debut actor Filip Wiłkomirski, confirming this anniversary edition as a showcase of remarkable artistic achievements.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Grand Prize Golden Lion:
The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by the Mazovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Silver Lion:
Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio
Best Director:
Emi Buchwald for No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieszkaniuna Dobrej (Poland)
Produced by Studio Munka
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, Fixafilm, Dreamsound
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Screenplay:
Piotr Domalewski for The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Best Leading Actress:
Matylda Giegżno in Photosensitive / Swiatloczula (Poland)
Directed by Tadeusz Sliwa
Produced by Wonder Films
Coproduced by the Polish Television
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Leading Actor:
Idan Weiss in Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Best Supporting Actress:
Karolina Rzepa in No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
Directed by Emi Buchwald
Best Supporting Actor:
Andrzej Konopka in LARP (Poland)
Directed by Kordian Kadziela
Produced by TFP (https://www.t-f-p.pl/)
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Acting Debut:
Filip Wiłkomirski in Brother / Brat (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Sobieszczanski
Produced by Apple Film Production
Coproduced by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, the Gdansk Film Fund, ORKA Postproduction Studio, WytwórniaFilmówDokumentalnychiFabularnych, Moloko Film
Best Cinematography:
Tomasz Naumiuk for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Best Music:
Piotr Szulc „Steez83” for Three Loves / Trzy milosci (Poland)
Directed by Lukasz Gregorzek
Produced by Koskino Film Production
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fixafilm (fixafilm.pl), Z POST, No Problemo Music, Werakamera
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Set Design:
Katarzyna Sobańska, Marcel Sławiński for Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
Directed by Michal Kwieczinski
Produced by Akson Studio
Coproduced by Polish Television, WytwórniaFilmówDokumentalnychiFabularnych, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, EC1 Łódź, Mazowiecki InstytutKultury, the Chopin Institute, Silesia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute and from the funds of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Best Sound:
Teresa Bagińska, Michał Bagiński, Miłosz Jaroszek for The Great Warsaw Race / Wielka Warszawska (Poland)
Directed by Bartlomiej Ignaciuk
Produced by MTL MaxFilm
Coproduced by Artrama
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
Best Editing:
Agnieszka Glińska for The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Best Makeup:
Gabriela Polakova for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Best Costumes:
Magdalena Biedrzycka, Justyna Stolarz for Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
Directed by Michal Kwieczinski
Audience Award:
The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Platinum Lion:
Ewa Braun