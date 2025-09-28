FNE at 50th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia: The Altar Boys Wins Golden Lion

GDYNIA: The Altar Boys by Piotr Domalewski won the Golden Lion as well as the Audience Award at the 50th Polish Film Festival ( PFF ) in Gdynia, which closed on 27 September 2025. The golden jubilee edition of Poland’s most important film festival confirmed Domalewski as one of the leading voices in contemporary Polish cinema.

The Silver Lion went to Franz directed by Agnieszka Holland. The festival also honoured legendary set and production designer Ewa Braun with the Platinum Lion for lifetime achievement.

Individual prizes highlighted a wide range of talent: Emi Buchwald won Best Director for No Ghosts in the Flat on Dobra Street, Piotr Domalewski received Best Screenplay for The Altar Boys, and Tomasz Naumiuk received Best Cinematography for Franz.

Acting awards went to Matylda Giegżno, Idan Weiss, Karolina Rzepa, Andrzej Konopka, and debut actor Filip Wiłkomirski, confirming this anniversary edition as a showcase of remarkable artistic achievements.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Grand Prize Golden Lion:

The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by the Mazovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Silver Lion:

Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon

Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

Best Director:

Emi Buchwald for No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieszkaniuna Dobrej (Poland)

Produced by Studio Munka

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, Fixafilm, Dreamsound

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Screenplay:

Piotr Domalewski for The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Best Leading Actress:

Matylda Giegżno in Photosensitive / Swiatloczula (Poland)

Directed by Tadeusz Sliwa

Produced by Wonder Films

Coproduced by the Polish Television

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Leading Actor:

Idan Weiss in Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Best Supporting Actress:

Karolina Rzepa in No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieszkaniu na Dobrej (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Best Supporting Actor:

Andrzej Konopka in LARP (Poland)

Directed by Kordian Kadziela

Produced by TFP (https://www.t-f-p.pl/)

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Acting Debut:

Filip Wiłkomirski in Brother / Brat (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Sobieszczanski

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, the Gdansk Film Fund, ORKA Postproduction Studio, WytwórniaFilmówDokumentalnychiFabularnych, Moloko Film

Best Cinematography:

Tomasz Naumiuk for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Best Music:

Piotr Szulc „Steez83” for Three Loves / Trzy milosci (Poland)

Directed by Lukasz Gregorzek

Produced by Koskino Film Production

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fixafilm (fixafilm.pl), Z POST, No Problemo Music, Werakamera

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Set Design:

Katarzyna Sobańska, Marcel Sławiński for Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)

Directed by Michal Kwieczinski

Produced by Akson Studio

Coproduced by Polish Television, WytwórniaFilmówDokumentalnychiFabularnych, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, EC1 Łódź, Mazowiecki InstytutKultury, the Chopin Institute, Silesia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute and from the funds of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Best Sound:

Teresa Bagińska, Michał Bagiński, Miłosz Jaroszek for The Great Warsaw Race / Wielka Warszawska (Poland)

Directed by Bartlomiej Ignaciuk

Produced by MTL MaxFilm

Coproduced by Artrama

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

Best Editing:

Agnieszka Glińska for The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Best Makeup:

Gabriela Polakova for Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Best Costumes:

Magdalena Biedrzycka, Justyna Stolarz for Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)

Directed by Michal Kwieczinski

Audience Award:

The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Platinum Lion:

Ewa Braun