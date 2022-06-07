Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N. Sold in Over 40 Countries

BUCHAREST: R.M.N. by acclaimed Romanian director/writer/producer Cristian Mungiu has been sold to over 40 countries including North America, where it will be released by IFC Films.

The deals were closed before the wrap of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where the film vied in the Competition, for: France (Le Pacte), Italy (BIM), UK (Picturehouse), Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemburg (September), Switzerland (Cineworx), Spain (Caramel Films & B.Team), Greece (Spentzos Film), Portugal (Lusomundo), Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Island (Njuta Films), Poland (Gutek, https://gutekfilm.pl/), Hungary (Cirko), Bulgaria (Beta), Czech Republic (Film Europe, https://www.filmeurope.cz/en), Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania (Kino Pavasaris, https://kinopavasaris.lt/en), Ex-Yugoslavia (MCF, http://mcf.rs/), Israel (Lev Cinemas / Shani Films), Turkey (Bir), Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador (Cineplex), Brazil (Pandora), Central America (Cineplex), Taiwan (Light Year), Hong Kong (Edko) and China (HisHow).

Wild Bunch International is handling the sales.

R.M.N. was theatrically released in 31 Romanian towns on 3 June 2022, distributed by Mungiu’s outlet Voodoo Films.

Cristian Mungiu produced the film through Mobra Films in coproduction with France’s Why Not Productions, Wild Bunch International, France 3 Cinéma and Le Pacte, Belgium’s Les Films du Fleuve and Sweden’s Filmgate Films and Film i Väst. The film was supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Canal+, France Télévisions, Ciné+ and Eurimages.