connecting cottbus Launches Call for Applications

COTTBUS: The 24th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus (coco, 9-11 November 2022) is now accepting project submissions. The event will take place on-site with some features held online.

Thirteen projects in development (cocoPITCH) and six works in progress (cocoWIP) will be selected.

Producers can submit feature film projects in development (fiction only) for the cocoPITCH section until 15 July 2022, and projects in production or post-production for cocoWIP until 24 August 2022.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives can apply without a project until 10 October 2022.

The selections will be announced in early September 2022.

Click HERE for the press release.