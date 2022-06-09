09-06-2022

connecting cottbus Launches Call for Applications

By

    COTTBUS: The 24th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus (coco,  9-11 November 2022) is now accepting project submissions. The event will take place on-site with some features held online.

    Thirteen projects in development (cocoPITCH) and six works in progress (cocoWIP) will be selected.

    Producers can submit feature film projects in development (fiction only) for the cocoPITCH section until 15 July 2022, and projects in production or post-production for cocoWIP until 24 August 2022.

    Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives can apply without a project until 10 October 2022.

    The selections will be announced in early September 2022.

    Click HERE for the press release.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N. Sold in Over 40 Countries Quo Vadis, Aida? Wins LUX Audience Award 2022 »