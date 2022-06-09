Quo Vadis, Aida? Wins LUX Audience Award 2022

Munira Subašić, surviving mother of the Srebrenica genocide and founder of “The Mothers of Srebrenica”, director Jasmila Žbanić and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament

STRASBOURG: Quo vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić has been voted by the European public and the members of the European Parliament as the winner of the second LUX Audience Award. The announcement was made on 8 June 2022.

Accepting the award, Jasmila Žbanić stated: "I was so shocked that we Europeans allow a war in Ukraine. Please stop the war and take care of countries not in the EU!"

The other nominees for the LUX Audience Award were Flee by Danish Jonas Poher Rasmussen and Great Freedom by Austrian Sebastian Meise.

The LUX Audience Award is presented by the European Film Academy and the European Parliament, in partnership with the European Commission and Europa Cinemas.

Quo vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey and Norway. It was produced by Deblokada and coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, ORF and BHRT.