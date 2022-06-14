US Streaming Service Disney+ to Launch in FNE Partner Countries

WARSAW: Disney+ will launch in a number of countries on 14 June 2022, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

First, Disney+ was launched in South Africa on 18 May 2022. In all, the service will launch in 42 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Disney+ was first launched in the USA in 2019.