Films from Cyprus, Estonia, Poland and Malta at First-ever European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia

WARSAW: Films from Cyprus, Estonia, Poland and Malta are among those screened at the first-ever European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia taking place from 15 to 22 June 2022.

The festival is screening 14 films from European countries including Belgium, Austria, Cyprus, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Malta, Spain and Sweden.

Among the special guests are film directors Marios Piperides from Cyprus, who will discuss his film Smuggling Hendrix after the screening. The Sundance awarded Luzzu directed by Maltese film director Alex Camilleri will also be screened.

Smuggling Hendrix was produced by Cypriot AMP Filmworks, Germany’s Pallas Film and Greece’s Viewmaster Films, in coproduction with ZDF/Arte. It was supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus, MDM-Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Greek Film Center and Eurimages.

Luzzu was produced by Noruz Films, Luzzu Ltd, Pellikola, Maborosi Films. It was supported by the Malta Film Fund, and the financial incentives provided by the Malta Film Commission and the Government of Malta

The European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia is supported by the Saudi Film Commission.