FNE Partner Countries' Cinema Groups in Giants of Exhibition: Europe Ranking

BRUSSELS: Cinema groups from Poland ( Helios ), Serbia ( Blitz CineStar ), Czech Republic ( CineStar ) and Slovakia, are among the inaugural Giants of Exhibition: Europe listing, ranking the top 50 European cinema groups by screen count.

The ranking has been prepared by the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the trade body representing the interests of cinema operators across 39 European territories, and Boxoffice Pro, the world’s leading trade publication covering the global theatrical exhibition industry.

Poland’s Helios is number 15, Serbian Blitz CineStar, which is operating in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia, is 29th, Czech CineStar is number 42 and Cinemax, which is operating in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia, is 44th.

The list is topped by Odeon Cinemas Group (UK), operating in Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, UK & Ireland, followed by Cineworld (UK), operating in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, UK & Ireland, and Vue International (United Kingdom), operating in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, UK & Ireland.

Each group or company’s ranking was determined by its total screen count in Europe as of 1 January 2022.

A ceremony honouring the circuits will be held on 21 June in Barcelona during CineEurope, the biggest and longest-running convention dedicated to cinema operators in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Click HERE to see the ranking.