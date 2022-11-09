European Film Academy Announces European Film Awards 2022 Main Nominations

Slovak/Czech/Ukrainian 107 Mothers by Peter Kerekes, Polish/French Other People by Aleksandra Terpińska, Ukrainian/French/Chilean/Polish/German coproduction Pamfir by Dmytro Sucholytkyj – Sobtschuk, and Laura Samani’s Small Body, a coproduction between Italy, France and Slovenia, are among the six films nominated for the European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI.
The Lithuanian majority coproduction Mariupolis 2 by Mantas Kvedaravičius and Polish The Balcony Movie by Paweł Łoziński were nominated in the European Documentary category, Jerzy Skolimowski was nominated in the European Director category and Croatian Zlatko Burić in the European Actor category.
Alcarrás by Carla Simón, Close by Lukas Dhont, Corsage by Marie Kreuzer, Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi and Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Őstlund were nominated in the European Film category.
The winners of the Excellence Awards in the European cinematography, Editing, Production design, Costume design, Make-up & Hair, Original Score, Sound and Visual effects categories will be announced on 23 November 2022.
The award ceremony will take place in Reykjavík on 10 December 2022.
FILMS & TALENTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES NOMINATED AT THE 35TH EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS:
European Documentary:
Mariupolis 2 (Lithuania, France, Germany)
Directed by Mantas Kvedaravičius
The Balcony Movie / Film balkonowy (Poland)
Directed by Paweł Łoziński
European Director:
Jerzy Skolimowski for EO (Poland, Italy)
Produced by Skopia Film
Coproduced by Alia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund
European Actor:
Zlatko Burić for Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, Germany, France, UK)
Directed by Ruben Őstlund
European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI:
107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Directed by Peter Kerekes
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Other People / Inni ludzie (Poland, France)
Directed by Aleksandra Terpińska
Produced by Madants
Coproduced by Alcatraz Films, Moderator Inwestycje, Film Produkcja, Warner Bros. Poland, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, Abstraction Plan, Canal+
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Pamfir (Ukraine, France, Chile, Poland, Germany)
Directed by Dmytro Sucholytkyj - Sobtschuk
Produced by Boson Film
Coproduced by Madants, Les Films D’Ici
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Polish Film Institute, the Vision Sud Est Film Fund
Small Body / Piccolo corpo (Italy, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Laura Samani
Produced by Nefertiti Film (Italy)
Coproduced by Vertigo (Slovenia), Tomsa Films (France), RAI Cinema (Italy)
Supported by Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)
Click HERE to see the full list of nominations.