Projects from FNE Partner Countries to Receive Eurimages Coproduction Support

STRASBOURG: Eleven majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries are among the 24 projects receiving Eurimages coproduction support on 5 December 2022.

The list includes new projects by Andrei Ujică, Ivan Salatić and Arsen Anton Ostojić.

The Board of Management of Eurimages approved the creation of a series of New Lab Awards for established and emerging non-conventional filmmakers and visual artists.

The Board of Management of the Fund also approved a series of additional measures intended to support the Ukrainian film industry.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Receiving Eurimages Co-production Support:

Blue Banks (Romania, France) 300,000 EUR

Directed by Andreea Cristina Borțun

Produced by Atelier de Film

Coproduced by Perfo Film, Asociatia TET Alexandria, Films de Force Majeure

Cycling with Zoli the Turk (Serbia, Slovakia) 175,000 EUR

Directed by Szabolcs Tolnai

Produced by Atalanta

Coproduced by MPhilms

Flowers of Ukraine (Poland, Ukraine) Documentary 49,000 EUR

Directed by Adelina Borets

Produced by Gogol Film

Coproduced by Koskino, Vertigo FX

Living Large (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium, France) Animated film 393,000 EUR

Directed by Kristína Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Entre Chien et Loup, Novanima Productions

Mariana's Room (France, Israel, Hungary, Belgium) 475,000 EUR

Directed by Emmanuel Finkiel

Produced by Cinefrance Studios

Coproduced by Curiosa Films, Metro Communications, Sunshine Films, Proton Cinema, Arantula

Melting of the Ruler (Montenegro, Italy, Serbia, Croatia) 170,000 EUR

Directed by Ivan Salatić

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Nightswim, Non-Aligned Films, Dinaridi Film

The Crystal Planet (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia) Animated film, 149,000 EUR

Directed by Arsen Anton Ostojić

Produced by BFilm

Coproduced by Alkay Animation Prague, Filmosaurus Rex

The Faun (France, Poland, Romania) Animated film 450,000 EUR

Directed by Augusto Zanovello

Produced by Komadoli Studio

Coproduced by Momakin, Aparte Film

The Missile (Finland, Estonia) 360,000 EUR

Directed by Miia Tervo

Produced by Komeeta

Coproduced by Stellar Film

Things We Said Today (Romania, France, Belgium) Documentary 137,000 EUR

Directed by Andrei Ujică

Produced by Tangaj Production

Coproduced by Modern Electric Pictures, Les Films du Camelia, Storyhouse

Titanic Ocean (Greece, France, Romania, Germany, Spain) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Konstantina Kotzamani

Produced by Homemade Films

Coproduced by Manny Films, DeFilm, Wunderlust, Frida Films

