EUFCN Welcomes Slovak Zuzana Bieliková and Croatian Tanja Ladović Blažević Among Its Board Members

BRATISLAVA: Zuzana Bieliková, the head of the Slovak Film Commission , and Tanja Ladović Blažević, the head of Filming In Croatia , have been elected to the European Film Commission’s (EUFCN) Board.

„I am very thankful for the trust of fellow film commissioners that helped me to start a new journey as a member of the EUFCN board. My aim is to face the challenges of skill shortage and sustainable film production among European film industry professionals through the work of film commissions,“ Zuzana Bieliková told FNE.

EUFCN is a non-profit association that supports and promotes the European film industry and culture, and currently represents 95 European Film Commissions from 30 different countries.

The Board of Directors is currently formed by eight members, elected on an individual basis for a four-year term. Currently the Board of Directors also includes Lefteris Eleftheriou from the Cyprus Film Commission.