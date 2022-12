BERLIN: Creative Europa - MEDIA has withdrawn its support for the international training course of the International Arthouse Cinema Association ( CICAE ) for 2023 – 2025, thus making it impossible to continue.

“Without the main funder the training course will not be able to continue. And this at a time when cinema urgently needs new impulses for the future after three years of pandemic and rising energy costs”, reads a press release issued by CICAE on 2 December 2022.

