FESTIVALS: Anna Hints and Marija Kavtaradze Receive Directing Awards at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood is the first long documentary by Anna Hints and it looks at womanhood through the rituals of the smoke sauna. It was produced by Estonia’s Alexandra Film in coproduction with French Kepler 22 Productions and Ursus Parvus (Iceland), and it has been acquired by Autlook Filmsales.
Marija Kavtaradze’s sophomore feature Slow is a love story between a sign language interpreter and a dancer. The film was produced by Lithuania's M-Films in coproduction with Spanish Frida Films and Swedish Garagefilms. The French outfit Totem Films is handling the sales.
The Romanian/German filmmaker Alexander Nanau was a member of the jury for the World Cinema Documentary Competition.