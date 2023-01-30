FESTIVALS: Austrian Production Sun Wins 2023 Trieste Film Festival

Croatian/Slovenian Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić received a Special Mention in the same competition, while the Polish/German coproduction The Hamlet Syndrome by Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski received the Audience Award for Best Documentary.
Krzysztof Zanussi and Zdenêk Zeman were presented with Eastern Star Awards.
The festival focused this year on Slovak and Czech cinema by screening 20 titles in the section Beyond the Boundaries: The Fringes of Czech and Slovak Cinema.
FULL LIST OF AWARDS:
Trieste Award for Best Feature Film:
Sun / Sonne (Austria)
Directed by Kurdwin Ayub
Special Mentions:
Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelena traka, December
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre
Black Stone (Greece)
Directed by Spiros Jacovides
Alpe Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary:
Scenes with My Father (the Netherlands)
Directed by Biserka Šuran
Special Mention:
Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)
Directed by Ihor Ivan’ko
TSFF Shorts Award (offered by Osiride Brovedani Foundation) for Best Short Film:
Plima (Croatia, USA)
Directed by Eva Vidan
Special Mentions:
Where No Ships Go (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Buzăianu
Sheets (Albania)
Directed by Evi Gjoni
Audience Award for Best Feature Film:
Audience Award for Best Documentary:
The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski
Audience Award for Best Short Film Ex-aequo:
Not Tomorrow (Greece, France)
Directed by Amerissa Basta
CEI (Central European Initiative) Award:
Love Is Not an Orange (Belgium, the Netherlands, Moldova, France)
Directed by Otilia Babara
Corso Salani Award 2023:
Il cerchio (Italy)
Directed by Sophie Chiarello
Eastern Star Awards 2023:
Krzysztof Zanussi
Zdenêk Zeman
Cinema Warrior Award 2023:
Fuori Orario
Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa Award:
Cineuropa Award:
Butterfly Vision (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
PAG Jury Award:
PAG Jury Special Mention:
Airhostess 737 (Greece)
Directed by Thanasis Neofotistos
SNCCI Award:
Khers Nist (Iran)
Directed by Jafar Panahi
Small Body / Piccolo corpo (Italy, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Laura Samani
Produced by Nefertiti Film (Italy)
Coproduced by Vertigo (Slovenia), Tomsa Films (France), RAI Cinema (Italy)
Supported by Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)