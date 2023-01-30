FESTIVALS: Austrian Production Sun Wins 2023 Trieste Film Festival

TRIESTE: The Austrian film Sonne by Kurdwin Ayub received the Trieste Award for best feature film at the 34rd edition of the Trieste Film Festival , which took place 21 – 28 January 2023.

Croatian/Slovenian Safe Place by Juraj Lerotić received a Special Mention in the same competition, while the Polish/German coproduction The Hamlet Syndrome by Elwira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski received the Audience Award for Best Documentary.

Krzysztof Zanussi and Zdenêk Zeman were presented with Eastern Star Awards.

The festival focused this year on Slovak and Czech cinema by screening 20 titles in the section Beyond the Boundaries: The Fringes of Czech and Slovak Cinema.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Trieste Award for Best Feature Film:

Sun / Sonne (Austria)

Directed by Kurdwin Ayub

Special Mentions:

Safe Place (Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelena traka, December

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre

Black Stone (Greece)

Directed by Spiros Jacovides

Alpe Adria Cinema Award for Best Documentary:

Scenes with My Father (the Netherlands)

Directed by Biserka Šuran

Special Mention:

Fragile Memory (Ukraine, Slovakia)

Directed by Ihor Ivan’ko

TSFF Shorts Award (offered by Osiride Brovedani Foundation) for Best Short Film:

Plima (Croatia, USA)

Directed by Eva Vidan

Special Mentions:

Where No Ships Go (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Buzăianu

Sheets (Albania)

Directed by Evi Gjoni

Audience Award for Best Feature Film:

Black Stone (Greece)

Directed by Spiros Jacovides

Audience Award for Best Documentary:

The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski

Audience Award for Best Short Film Ex-aequo:

Not Tomorrow (Greece, France)

Directed by Amerissa Basta

Sheets (Albania)

Directed by Evi Gjoni

CEI (Central European Initiative) Award:

Love Is Not an Orange (Belgium, the Netherlands, Moldova, France)

Directed by Otilia Babara

Corso Salani Award 2023:

Il cerchio (Italy)

Directed by Sophie Chiarello

Eastern Star Awards 2023:

Krzysztof Zanussi

Zdenêk Zeman

Cinema Warrior Award 2023:

Fuori Orario

Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa Award:

The Hamlet Syndrome (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski

Cineuropa Award:

Butterfly Vision (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia, Sweden)

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

PAG Jury Award:

Not Tomorrow (Greece, France)

Directed by Amerissa Basta

PAG Jury Special Mention:

Airhostess 737 (Greece)

Directed by Thanasis Neofotistos

SNCCI Award:

Khers Nist (Iran)

Directed by Jafar Panahi

Small Body / Piccolo corpo (Italy, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Laura Samani

Produced by Nefertiti Film (Italy)

Coproduced by Vertigo (Slovenia), Tomsa Films (France), RAI Cinema (Italy)

Supported by Slovenian Film Centre, Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, Direzione generale Cinema e audiovisivo del Ministero della Cultura DGCA-Mic (MIBACT)