Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for 2023 César Awards

PARIS: EO by Jerzy Skolimowski, My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová, and Granny’s Sexual Life by Urška Djukić and Émilie Pigeard have been nominated for the 48th César Awards.

The Polish/Italian coproduction EO by Jerzy Skolimowski was nominated in the Best Foreign Film category. The film had recently been nominated in the International Feature Film Category at the 95th Academy Awards.

My Sunny Maad by Michaela Pavlátová, which is a coproduction between the Czech Republic, France and Slovakia, was nominated in the Best Long Animated Film category, while the Slovenian/French Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje by Urška Djukić and Émilie Pigeard was nominated in the Short Animated Film category. The film won the Short European Film award at the 35th edition of the European Film Awards 2022.

The 48th César Awards will be announced on 24 February 2023.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for the 48th César Awards:

Best Foreign Film:

EO (Poland, Italy)

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Produced by Skopia Film

Coproduced by Alia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Subcarpathian Regional Film Fund, the Warmia-Masuria Film Fund

Best Long Animated Film:

My Sunny Maad (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia)

Directed by Michaela Pavlátová

Produced by Negativ

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, BFILM

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre, Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, CNC, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Short Animated Film:

Granny’s Sexual Life / Babičino seksualno življenje (Slovenia, France)

Directed by Urška Djukić, Émilie Pigeard

Produced by Studio Virc

Coproduced by Ikki Films in collaboration with Viba Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Ciclic – Centre Val de Loire, CNC - Fonds Sud, Arte - Association relative à la télévision européenne, Creative Europe - MEDIA