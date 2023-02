NOVI SAD: Women-identifying documentary filmmakers who are seeking support to develop their films and professional skills can apply to the 3rd edition of the training programme CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator .

CIRCLE 2023 features three tailor made sessions: 1st Module, June 2023, Greece: Creative development and in-depth analysis of projects; 2nd Module, September 2023 (Place TBC): Project packaging; 3rd Module, January 2024, Italy: Networking at When East Meets West within the Trieste Film Festival.

The deadline for submissions is 24 February 2023.

Click HERE for more information.