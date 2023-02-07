Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European Children’s Film Association Awards

BERLIN: Six films produced or coproduced by FNE partner countries are among the titles nominated as the Best European Children’s Film of 2022 in three categories: feature film, documentary and short film.

The 150 members from 41 countries of the European Children’s Film Association (ECFA) are now voting for the winners, which will be announced at the Berlin International Film Festival on 18 February 2023.

A number of European children and youth film festivals, all members of ECFA, are selected annually to host an ECFA jury and vote for the ECFA Award of their particular festival. Each festival adds their winning film to a shortlist of nominated films, competing for the overall award. The final vote is open to all ECFA members.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at the European Children’s Film Association Awards:

How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia) Feature film

Directed by Radivoje Andrić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest, Silverart (https://www.silverartfilm.sk/)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Crossing (France, Germany, Czech Republic), Long animated film

Directed by Florence Miailhe

Produced by Les Films de l'Arlequin

Coproduced by Balance Film; Maur Film; Xbo Films; ARTE France Cinéma

Supported by the CNC, FFA, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA

Too Old for Fairy Tales (Poland) Feature film

Directed by Kristoffer Rus

Produced by Pokromski Studio

The Turnip (Estonia) Short animated film

Directed by Piret Sigus, Silja Saarepuu

Produced by Animailm (animailm.ee)

Suzie in the Garden (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Short animated film

Directed by Lucie Sunkova

Produced by Maur Film

Coproduced by Superfilm

Orchestra from the Land of Silence (Slovakia, Afghanistan) Short fiction film

Directed by Lucia Kasova

Produced by Pohoda festival, s. r. o.

