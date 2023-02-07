Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for European Children’s Film Association Awards

The 150 members from 41 countries of the European Children’s Film Association (ECFA) are now voting for the winners, which will be announced at the Berlin International Film Festival on 18 February 2023.
A number of European children and youth film festivals, all members of ECFA, are selected annually to host an ECFA jury and vote for the ECFA Award of their particular festival. Each festival adds their winning film to a shortlist of nominated films, competing for the overall award. The final vote is open to all ECFA members.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated at the European Children’s Film Association Awards:
How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia) Feature film
Directed by Radivoje Andrić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest, Silverart (https://www.silverartfilm.sk/)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
The Crossing (France, Germany, Czech Republic), Long animated film
Directed by Florence Miailhe
Produced by Les Films de l'Arlequin
Coproduced by Balance Film; Maur Film; Xbo Films; ARTE France Cinéma
Supported by the CNC, FFA, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA
Too Old for Fairy Tales (Poland) Feature film
Directed by Kristoffer Rus
Produced by Pokromski Studio
The Turnip (Estonia) Short animated film
Directed by Piret Sigus, Silja Saarepuu
Produced by Animailm (animailm.ee)
Suzie in the Garden (Czech Republic, Slovakia) Short animated film
Directed by Lucie Sunkova
Produced by Maur Film
Coproduced by Superfilm
Orchestra from the Land of Silence (Slovakia, Afghanistan) Short fiction film
Directed by Lucia Kasova
Produced by Pohoda festival, s. r. o.
