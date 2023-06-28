Submissions Still Open for East-West Co-production Market connecting cottbus 2023

COTTBUS: Projects in development, production and postproduction can still apply for the 25th edition of East-West co-production market connecting cottbus ( coco ), which will be held 8 – 10 November 2023 during FilmFestival Cottbus (7 – 12 November 2023).

Producers can submit feature film projects in development (fiction only) for the cocoPITCH section until 18 July 2023 and projects in (post)production for cocoWIP until 23 August 2023.

coco will present 13 projects in development (cocoPITCH) and six works in progress (cocoWIP).

All projects have to originate in or relate to wider Eastern Europe, and be suitable for EastWest co-production.

Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives can apply to attend without a project until 6 October 2023.

Click HERE for the press release.

