Renowned Arthouse Cinema Training Finds New Home in Berlin

BERLIN: After 19 years in Venice, the international Arthouse Cinema Training (ACT) organised by Confédération Internationale des Cinémas d’Art et d’Essai ( C.I.C.A.E .) is moving to Berlin, where it will be held 30 October - 5 November 2023.

The only programme of its kind worldwide, the ACT gathers independent arthouse cinema professionals from across the globe for a week-long intensive workshop on running an arthouse film theatre and advancing film culture.

The training is aimed at: employees, programme designers, and operators of arthouse cinemas who want to deepen their knowledge and skills; cinema operators who wish to open an arthouse cinema or transform their cinema into an arthouse cinema; employees of festivals, distributors and institutions who want to know more about the arthouse industry.

Over 1,000 independent cinema operators and industry representatives from 60 countries have participated in the ACT programme in its 20-year history.

The 20th Training is generously supported by Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, the Berlin Senate Chancellery and FFA.

Click HERE for applications and HERE for the press release.