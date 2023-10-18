18-10-2023

FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2023 Announces Lineup

    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry by Elene Naveriani Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry by Elene Naveriani source: SwissFilms.ch

    COTTBUS: Twelve titles have been selected for the International Competition of the 33rd FilmFestival Cottbus, which will be held 7 – 12 November 2023.

    "This year we are more diverse than ever before," says programme director Bernd Buder about the 33rd edition of the festival, which will screen 150 films from 40 (co)production countries.

    Alongside the three competitions for the best feature, short and youth film, other eight programme sections will include a Close up: Kazakhstan, EcoEast, What Remains of History, Spectrum and Kids at the Movies, among others.

    The industry segment of the festival, the East – West coproduction market connecting cottbus, will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 8 to 10 November 2023.

    FilmFestival Cottbus is one of the world's leading festivals for current filmmaking in Central and Eastern Europe.

    Click HERE to see the connecting cottbus 2023 project selection.

    Feature Film Competition:

    Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Naveriani 
    Produced by Alva Film
    Coproduced by Takes Film

    Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
    Directed by Asif Rustamov

    Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Anna Buryachkova

    Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Olga Chajdas 
    Produced by Apple Film Production
    Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film, CANAL+ Polska, House Media Company
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the City of Gdańsk

    Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)
    Directed by Tudor Giurgiu 
    Produced by Libra Film Productions
    Coproduced by Mythberg Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

    It Came from the Water / Apokawixa (Poland)
    Directed by Xavery Żuławski
    Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

    Light Light Light / Valoa valoa valoa (Finland)
    Directed by Inari Niemi

    Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)
    Directed by Ádám Császi
    Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

    Where the Road Leads / Ovuda će proći put (Serbia)
    Directed by Nina Ognjanović
    Produced by Pointless Films
    Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in BelgradeRTS - Radio Television of Serbia
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Serbia

    The Invisible Fight / Nähtamatu võitlus (Estonia, Latvia, Greece, Finland)
    Directed by Rainer Sarnet
    Produced by Homeless Bob Productions
    Coproduced by White Picture, Neda Film, Helsinki-Filmi
    Supported by the Estonian Film InstituteEurimages, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Riga Film Fund, the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, ERT SA, FLAG Co.Ltd, TalliforniaERR

    Patient #1 (Georgia)
    Directed by Rezo Gigineishvili 
    Produced by Independent Film Project

    M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France and Luxembourg)
    Directed by Vardan Tozija
    Produced by Focus Pocus
    Coproduced by 4 Film, In My Country, Les Contes Modernes, Wady Media
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Kosovo Cinematography Center, SACEM, TV Telma

