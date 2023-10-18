FESTIVALS: FilmFestival Cottbus 2023 Announces Lineup

COTTBUS: Twelve titles have been selected for the International Competition of the 33rd FilmFestival Cottbus , which will be held 7 – 12 November 2023.

"This year we are more diverse than ever before," says programme director Bernd Buder about the 33rd edition of the festival, which will screen 150 films from 40 (co)production countries.

Alongside the three competitions for the best feature, short and youth film, other eight programme sections will include a Close up: Kazakhstan, EcoEast, What Remains of History, Spectrum and Kids at the Movies, among others.

The industry segment of the festival, the East – West coproduction market connecting cottbus, will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 8 to 10 November 2023.

FilmFestival Cottbus is one of the world's leading festivals for current filmmaking in Central and Eastern Europe.

Click HERE to see the connecting cottbus 2023 project selection.

Feature Film Competition:

Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry (Switzerland, Georgia)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Alva Film

Coproduced by Takes Film

Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Asif Rustamov

Forever – Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film, CANAL+ Polska, House Media Company

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the City of Gdańsk

Freedom / Libertate (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Film Productions

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute – Hungary

It Came from the Water / Apokawixa (Poland)

Directed by Xavery Żuławski

Produced by TVN Grupa Discovery

Light Light Light / Valoa valoa valoa (Finland)

Directed by Inari Niemi

Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Császi

Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI)

Where the Road Leads / Ovuda će proći put (Serbia)

Directed by Nina Ognjanović

Produced by Pointless Films

Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, RTS - Radio Television of Serbia

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Serbia

The Invisible Fight / Nähtamatu võitlus (Estonia, Latvia, Greece, Finland)

Directed by Rainer Sarnet

Produced by Homeless Bob Productions

Coproduced by White Picture, Neda Film, Helsinki-Filmi

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Eurimages, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Estonian Ministry of Culture, the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Finnish Film Foundation, the Riga Film Fund, the Creative Europe MEDIA programme, ERT SA, FLAG Co.Ltd, Tallifornia, ERR

Patient #1 (Georgia)

Directed by Rezo Gigineishvili

Produced by Independent Film Project

M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France and Luxembourg)

Directed by Vardan Tozija

Produced by Focus Pocus

Coproduced by 4 Film, In My Country, Les Contes Modernes, Wady Media

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Kosovo Cinematography Center, SACEM, TV Telma