Register for 8th European Arthouse Cinema Day

BERLIN: Cinemas can register for the 8th edition of the European Arthouse Cinema Day , which will be held on 12 November 2023. The initiative of the International Association of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ) is the worldwide day of action for arthouse cinemas around the globe.

The European Arthouse Cinema Day aims to celebrate cinemas and the diversity of European filmmaking and to create an international platform to showcase their contributions to cultural diversity.

“Across the world, cinemas serve as crucial cultural meeting places for all people. With their diverse films, they convey the values for which we stand together in Europe, values that remain particularly important in our current times”, says Christian Bräuer, President of the CICAE.

Up to 700 cinemas from roughly 40 countries will use the European Arthouse Cinema Day to show films and to enrich their programme with events, talks, exhibitions and live broadcasts. International filmmakers will take over the patronage of the EACD.

In 2022, around 60,000 viewers attended and watched over 250 films at the day events alone.

The European Arthouse Cinema Day is funded by the Creative Europe MEDIA programme of the European Union, Eurimages, the German Federal Film Board and Europa Cinemas.

Click HERE to register for the European Arthouse Cinema Day.

For more information visit artcinemaday.org, cicae.org or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Click HERE for the press release.

Sponsored statement