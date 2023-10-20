EPI Announces AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN 2023 Participants

POTSDAM: The Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) has announced 15 participants for the 2023 edition of AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN, a leadership programme which will be held in five modules from October 2023 to March 2024.

AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN is directed at female professionals, mid to senior level management, and aims at fostering inclusivity, diversity and gender equality in the media industry.

The programme focuses on topics such as (digital) leadership and entrepreneurship, innovation and change management in a VUCA world as well as communication and self-marketing. Another unique element of the leadership programme is a training module especially designed for HR managers or decision-makers in their companies providing them with tools to implement more diverse and gender-equal hiring practices.

AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN is funded by Creative Europe – MEDIA. Partners of the programme are EAVE – European Audiovisual Entrepreneurs, EWA - European Women’s Audiovisual Network, Göteborg Film Festival and Women in Film & Television International (WIFTI).

Selected Participants:

Danai Anagnostou, Kenno Filmi (Finland)

Anila Balla, Kaçak Productions (Albania)

Andrea Blaser, Contrast Film (Switzerland)

Maria João Dinis, Ukbar Filmes (Portugal)

Mónica Diniz, CreativArt - Creative Visual Arts (CREART, Portugal)

Anita Hugi, HEAD University of Art and Design Geneva/ Narrative Boutique (Switzerland)

Agata Jujeczka, Vision House Productions (Poland)

Mathilde Neau, 23bis (Switzerland)

Rūta Petronytė, Smart Casual (Lithuania)

Jasna Pintarič, Filmoteka (Slovenia)

Mara Prohaska Markovic, Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival (Serbia)

Julia Rappold (Germany)

Esther Schmidt, Vrouwen in Beeld (the Netherlands)

Dorien van de Pas, Dial M Creative Consultancy (the Netherlands)

Julia Wagner, HEARTWAKE films (Germany)

Click HERE for the press release and HERE for more information about the upcoming events organised by the Erich Pommer Institut.