The nominations for the European Animated Feature Film were decided by a committee composed of representatives of the European Film Academy and CARTOON, the European Association for Animation Film.
In the European Short Film category, 29 partner festivals have chosen one candidate each, from which they further selected five films.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for EFA Awards 2023 in Animated Feature and Short Film Categories:
European Animated Feature Film:
White Plastic Sky / Műanyag égbolt (Hungary, Slovakia)
Directed by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
Produced by Artichoke Film
Coproduced by Salto Film, Proton Cinema
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), the RTVS – Radio and Television Slovakia, Eurimages, the Hungarian Film Incentive, the Slovak Cash Rebate and the Lithuanian tax incentive
A Greyhound of a Girl (Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, United Kingdom, Latvia, Estonia, Germany)
Directed by Enzo d’Alò
Produced by Paul Thiltges Distributions
Coproduced by Aliante, Jam Media, GOAG Productions, Rija Films, Amrion, Fish Blowing Bubbles
Supported by the the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Estonian Film Institute
European Short Film:
27 (France, Hungary)
Directed by Flóra Anna Buda
