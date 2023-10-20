BERLIN: Three majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries have been nominated for the European Film Awards 2023 in the categories European Animated Feature Film and European Short Film. The winner will be announced at the ceremony held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

The nominations for the European Animated Feature Film were decided by a committee composed of representatives of the European Film Academy and CARTOON, the European Association for Animation Film.

In the European Short Film category, 29 partner festivals have chosen one candidate each, from which they further selected five films.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for EFA Awards 2023 in Animated Feature and Short Film Categories:

European Animated Feature Film:



White Plastic Sky / Műanyag égbolt (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó

Produced by Artichoke Film

Coproduced by Salto Film, Proton Cinema

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu), the RTVS – Radio and Television Slovakia, Eurimages, the Hungarian Film Incentive, the Slovak Cash Rebate and the Lithuanian tax incentive

A Greyhound of a Girl (Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, United Kingdom, Latvia, Estonia, Germany)

Directed by Enzo d’Alò

Produced by Paul Thiltges Distributions

Coproduced by Aliante, Jam Media, GOAG Productions, Rija Films, Amrion, Fish Blowing Bubbles

Supported by the the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Estonian Film Institute

European Short Film:

27 (France, Hungary)

Directed by Flóra Anna Buda

Click HERE to see the full list of nominations for both categories,