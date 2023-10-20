20-10-2023

Films from FNE Partner Countries Nominated for EFA Awards 2023 in Animated Feature and Short Film Categories

    White Plastic Sky by Sarolta Szabó and Tibor Bánóczki White Plastic Sky by Sarolta Szabó and Tibor Bánóczki credit: SALTO Films, Artichoke

    BERLIN: Three majority and minority coproductions from FNE partner countries have been nominated for the European Film Awards 2023 in the categories European Animated Feature Film and European Short Film. The winner will be announced at the ceremony held in Berlin on 9 December 2023.

    The nominations for the European Animated Feature Film were decided by a committee composed of representatives of the European Film Academy and CARTOON, the European Association for Animation Film. 

    In the European Short Film category, 29 partner festivals have chosen one candidate each, from which they further selected five films.

    European Animated Feature Film:

    White Plastic Sky / Műanyag égbolt (Hungary, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
    Produced by Artichoke Film
    Coproduced by Salto FilmProton Cinema
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary (NFI, nfi.hu),  the RTVS – Radio and Television SlovakiaEurimages, the Hungarian Film Incentive, the Slovak Cash Rebate and the Lithuanian tax incentive

    A Greyhound of a Girl (Luxembourg, Italy, Ireland, United Kingdom, Latvia, Estonia, Germany)
    Directed by Enzo d’Alò
    Produced by Paul Thiltges Distributions
    Coproduced by Aliante, Jam Media, GOAG Productions, Rija FilmsAmrion, Fish Blowing Bubbles
    Supported by the the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Estonian Film Institute

    European Short Film:

    27 (France, Hungary)
    Directed by Flóra Anna Buda

    Click HERE to see the full list of nominations for both categories,

