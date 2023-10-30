30-10-2023

FNE Oscar Watch 2024: List of Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates

    Photophobia by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík Photophobia by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík credit: Punkchart Films

    WARSAW: Here is the full list of FNE partner countries’ candidates for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    Seven of the 16 directors are women, five titles are debut features, two are documentaries and two are animated films. Malta has chosen not to select any film in 2023.

    The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:
    Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)
    Directed by Una Gunjak
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton SarajevoFilm Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

    BULGARIA:
    Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)
    Directed by Stephan Komandarev
    Produced by Argo film
    Coproduced by 42film
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    CROATIA:
    Traces / Tragovi (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by Dubravka Turić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film CentreFilm Center SerbiaEurimagesHRT, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    CZECH REPUBLIC:
    Brothers / Bratři (Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia)
    Directed by Tomáš Mašín
    Produced by FilmBrigade
    Coproduced by Rohfilm Productions, PubRes
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech TelevisionEurimages

    ESTONIA:
    Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sõsarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)
    Directed by Anna Hints
    Produced by Alexandra Film
    Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

    GEORGIA:
    Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili
    Produced by Studio Artizm, Gemini
    Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers
    Supported by the Georgian National Film CenterEurimages

    HUNGARY:
    Four Souls of Coyote / Kojot négy lelke (Hungary)
    Directed by Áron Gauder
    Produced by Cinemon Entertainment
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

    LATVIA:
    My Freedom / Mana Brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)
    Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile
    Produced by TASSE Film
    Coproduced by M-Films
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

    LITHUANIA:
    Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)
    Directed by Marija Kavtaradze
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund

    MONTENEGRO:
    Sirin (Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)
    Directed by Senad Šahmanović
    Produced by Cut Up Films
    Coproduced by Croatian Sekvenca, On Film Production, Buka Production, Dokument, Alliance de Production Cinématographique
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, Eurimages

    NORTH MACEDONIA;
    Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)
    Directed by Goran Stolevski
    Produced by List Production, MadantsKinoramaSense Production, Industria Film
    Coproduced by Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

    POLAND:
    The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)
    Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) and Hugh Welchman
    Produced by Breakthru Films
    Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture CenterMazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film CenterFilm Center Serbia

    ROMANIA:
    Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)
    Directed by Radu Jude
    Produced by 4Proof FilmmicroFILM
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova/19 and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), as well as Cineplexx România, EssenceMediacom and the Romanian Public Television 

    SERBIA:
    The Duke and the Poet / Sto se bore misli moje (Serbia)
    Directed by Milorad Milinkovic
    Produced by Art&Popcorn, Living Pictures 

    SLOVAKIA:
    Photophobia (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
    Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík
    Produced by Punkchart filmsCinémotif Films
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

    SLOVENIA:
    Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)
    Directed by Dominik Mencej
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Antitalent, SENSE production, Novi film, Transmedia, Nuframe, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award

