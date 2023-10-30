FNE Oscar Watch 2024: List of Films from FNE Partner Countries Selected as Oscar Candidates

WARSAW: Here is the full list of FNE partner countries’ candidates for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Seven of the 16 directors are women, five titles are debut features, two are documentaries and two are animated films. Malta has chosen not to select any film in 2023.

The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA:

Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)

Directed by Una Gunjak

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

BULGARIA:

Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

CROATIA:

Traces / Tragovi (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Corona

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, HRT, Creative Europe – MEDIA

CZECH REPUBLIC:

Brothers / Bratři (Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia)

Directed by Tomáš Mašín

Produced by FilmBrigade

Coproduced by Rohfilm Productions, PubRes

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Television, Eurimages

ESTONIA:

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood / Savvusanna sõsarad (Estonia, France, Iceland)

Directed by Anna Hints

Produced by Alexandra Film

Coproduced by Kepler 22 Productions, Ursus Parvus

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tartu Film Fund, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, Sacem, the Icelandic Film Centre, the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund

GEORGIA:

Citizen Saint (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Produced by Studio Artizm, Gemini

Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages

HUNGARY:

Four Souls of Coyote / Kojot négy lelke (Hungary)

Directed by Áron Gauder

Produced by Cinemon Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

LATVIA:

My Freedom / Mana Brīvība (Latvia, Lithuania)

Directed by Ilze Kunga-Melgaile

Produced by TASSE Film

Coproduced by M-Films

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Cultural Capital Foundation of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA

LITHUANIA:

Slow / Tu man nieko neprimeni (Lithuania, Spain, Sweden)

Directed by Marija Kavtaradze

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Frida Films, Garagefilms

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Institute of Cinematography / Ministry of Culture and Sport / Spanish Government, the Swedish Film Institute, Creative Europe MEDIA, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais / Xunta de Galicia, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund

MONTENEGRO:

Sirin (Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Senad Šahmanović

Produced by Cut Up Films

Coproduced by Croatian Sekvenca, On Film Production, Buka Production, Dokument, Alliance de Production Cinématographique

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, the Kosovo Cinematography Center, Eurimages

NORTH MACEDONIA;

Housekeeping for Beginners / Domakinstvo za pocetnici (North Macedonia, Poland, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Produced by List Production, Madants, Kinorama, Sense Production, Industria Film

Coproduced by Film I Väst, CommonGround Pictures and Causeway Films, in association with Tango, New Europe Film Sales, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute, the Kosovo Cinematography Center

POLAND:

The Peasants / Chłopi (Poland, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) and Hugh Welchman

Produced by Breakthru Films

Coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Center, Film Center Serbia

ROMANIA:

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World / Nu aștepta prea mult de la sfârșitul lumii (Romania, Luxembourg, France, Croatia)

Directed by Radu Jude

Produced by 4Proof Film, microFILM

Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distributions, Les Films d’Ici and Kinorama, in association with Bord Cadre Films (Switzerland) and Sovereign Films (UK)

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages, Arte Cofinova/19 and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), as well as Cineplexx România, EssenceMediacom and the Romanian Public Television

SERBIA:

The Duke and the Poet / Sto se bore misli moje (Serbia)

Directed by Milorad Milinkovic

Produced by Art&Popcorn, Living Pictures

SLOVAKIA:

Photophobia (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Directed by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík

Produced by Punkchart films, Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic

SLOVENIA:

Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy)

Directed by Dominik Mencej

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Antitalent, SENSE production, Novi film, Transmedia, Nuframe, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Sarajevo Cinema Foundation, MEDIA – Single Development and RE-ACT Developing Award