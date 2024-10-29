29-10-2024

Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Screenings in November 2024

    FNE together with German Films have launched the Year of German Central European Films 2024 with a special focus on German films in Central and Eastern European countries plus Cyprus and Malta and FNE partner countries’ films screening in Germany.

    This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films events.

    Below are the events where German cinema will be present in November 2024.

    Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece

    https://www.filmfestival.gr/en/

    31 October – 10 November 2024

    Stockholm International Film Festival, Sweden

    https://www.stockholmfilmfestival.se/

    6 – 17 November 2024

    Cork International Filmfestival, Irland

    https://corkfilmfest.org/

    7 – 17 November 2024

    Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Estonia

    https://poff.ee/en/

    8 – 24 November 2024

    CEE Animation Forum in Prague, Czech Republic

    https://ceeanimation.eu/forum/2024-cee-animation-forum/

    12 – 13 November 2024

    TYSKE FILMDAGE - Deutsche Filmtage Oslo, Norway

    https://www.goethe.de/ins/no/de/ver.cfm?event_id=25170920

    27 November – 1 December 2024

