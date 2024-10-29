Year of German Central European Films 2024: German Films Screenings in November 2024

This action takes place within the Frames of the celebrations of the 70 Years of German Films events.
Below are the events where German cinema will be present in November 2024.
Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Greece
https://www.filmfestival.gr/en/
31 October – 10 November 2024
Stockholm International Film Festival, Sweden
https://www.stockholmfilmfestival.se/
6 – 17 November 2024
Cork International Filmfestival, Irland
https://corkfilmfest.org/
7 – 17 November 2024
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Estonia
https://poff.ee/en/
8 – 24 November 2024
CEE Animation Forum in Prague, Czech Republic
https://ceeanimation.eu/forum/2024-cee-animation-forum/
12 – 13 November 2024
TYSKE FILMDAGE - Deutsche Filmtage Oslo, Norway
https://www.goethe.de/ins/no/de/ver.cfm?event_id=25170920
27 November – 1 December 2024