FNE at Cottbus Film Festival 2024: Our Lovely Pig Slaughter

COTTBUS: Our Lovely Pig Slaughter / Mord, the directorial debut of Adam Martinec, had its international premiere at the 34th Cottbus International Film Festival in the Feature Film Competition. This Czech/Slovak coproduction offers a darkly humorous and poignant look at a rural family’s annual pig slaughter tradition, where everything goes wrong.

Drawing on his own rural upbringing, Martinec casts amateur actors, including his father, to bring authenticity to the film. The story, reminiscent of the Czechoslovak New Wave, blends irony with sensitive portrayals of family dynamics, exploring a community caught between past customs and the pressures of contemporary life.

Adam Martinec also penned the script, and the cast includes Milan Mikulčík, Jaroslav Plesl and Michaela Drotárová.

“I’m obsessed with studying the fear of loneliness, which I believe is coded in everyone. For me, all the motifs presented here go to that same centre,” said the director in an official statement.

The film was produced by Breathless Films, in coproduction with Filmsomnia, the Czech Television, FAMU, Innogy. It was supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Moravian-Silesian Region Film Foundation and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

Our Lovely Pig Slaughter, whose world premiere was in the Crystal Globe Competition of the Karlovy Vary IFF 2024, offers a fresh and intimate perspective on family life and generational struggle, making it one of the standout films of the festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Breathless Films (Czech Republic)

Coproducers:

Filmsomnia (Slovakia)

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

FAMU (Czech Republic)

Innogy (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Adam Martinec

Screenwriter: Adam Martinec

DoP: Jan Klesla

Cast: Jiří Šimek, Zuzana Stivínová, Jan Tříska, David Novotný, Irena Zlínská, Karel Heřmánek, Eva L. a Jiří Martinec