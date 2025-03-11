The Girl With the Needle Dominates Polish Eagles

The film's lead, Vic Carmen Sonne, took home Best Actress, while Trine Dyrholm secured Best Supporting Actress. Other accolades for the film included Best Cinematography, Best Original Music, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costumes, and Best Make-up.
Other major awards of the evening included Best Actor, which went to Filip Pławiak for his performance in White Courage, while Julian Świeżewski won Best Supporting Actor for the same film. The Zone of Interest secured Best Sound, while Maria Zbąska was named the Discovery of the Year for her directorial work on This Is Not My Film.
The Audience Award went to Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal directed by Xawery Żuławski, and the Best European Film honour was awarded to Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the legendary Polish set and production designer Allan Starski.
Projects supported by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission had a strong presence at the gala with several nomination nods and Eliza Kubarska’s Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition, about the legendary Polish mountaineer, winning Best Documentary.
White Courage had 15 nominations, followed by The Girl with the Needle with 13 nominations and Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal with nine nominations.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Best Director:
Magnus von Horn for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Screenplay:
Magnus von Horn, Line Langebek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Filip Pławiak in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Koszałka
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Monolith Films, Hollman Emea Limited, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Cinematography:
Michał Dymek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Original Music:
Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Julian Świeżewski in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Documentary:
Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition / Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa (Poland, Switzerland)
Directed by Eliza Kubarska
Produced by Braidmade Films, Tilt Production
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen, 3SAT, MX35, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Vertical Vision Film Studio, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Mazowiecki InstytutKultury
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Dolnośląski Konkurs Filmowy, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy
Best Editing:
Agnieszka Glińska for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Production Design:
Jagna Dobesz for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Costumes:
Małgorzata Fudala for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Make-up:
Anne Cathrine Sauerberg for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Sound:
Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Produced by JW Films
Produced by Extreme Emotions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Śląski Fundusz Filmowy
Discovery of the Year:
Director Maria Zbąska for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)
Produced by Hi Movies
Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best European Film:
Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d'une chute (France)
Directed by Justine Triet
Audience Award:
Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by Watchout Studio
Coproduced by ATM Virtual, Veles Productions, Systemics New
Supported by the Polish Film Institute