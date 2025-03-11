The Girl With the Needle Dominates Polish Eagles

WARSAW: The Polish Film Awards aka The Eagles celebrated their annual gala on 10 March 2025 in Warsaw, with The Girl with the Needle emerging as the biggest winner of the night. The Danish/Polish/Swedish coproduction, directed by Magnus von Horn, swept an impressive nine awards, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The film's lead, Vic Carmen Sonne, took home Best Actress, while Trine Dyrholm secured Best Supporting Actress. Other accolades for the film included Best Cinematography, Best Original Music, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costumes, and Best Make-up.

Other major awards of the evening included Best Actor, which went to Filip Pławiak for his performance in White Courage, while Julian Świeżewski won Best Supporting Actor for the same film. The Zone of Interest secured Best Sound, while Maria Zbąska was named the Discovery of the Year for her directorial work on This Is Not My Film.

The Audience Award went to Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal directed by Xawery Żuławski, and the Best European Film honour was awarded to Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the legendary Polish set and production designer Allan Starski.

Projects supported by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission had a strong presence at the gala with several nomination nods and Eliza Kubarska’s Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition, about the legendary Polish mountaineer, winning Best Documentary.

White Courage had 15 nominations, followed by The Girl with the Needle with 13 nominations and Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal with nine nominations.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Best Director:

Magnus von Horn for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Screenplay:

Magnus von Horn, Line Langebek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Filip Pławiak in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Directed by Marcin Koszałka

Produced by Balapolis

Coproduced by Monolith Films, Hollman Emea Limited, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Cinematography:

Michał Dymek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Original Music:

Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Julian Świeżewski in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Documentary:

Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition / Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa (Poland, Switzerland)

Directed by Eliza Kubarska

Produced by Braidmade Films, Tilt Production

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen, 3SAT, MX35, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Vertical Vision Film Studio, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Mazowiecki InstytutKultury

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Dolnośląski Konkurs Filmowy, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy

Best Editing:

Agnieszka Glińska for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Production Design:

Jagna Dobesz for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Costumes:

Małgorzata Fudala for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Make-up:

Anne Cathrine Sauerberg for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Sound:

Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by JW Films

Produced by Extreme Emotions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Śląski Fundusz Filmowy

Discovery of the Year:

Director Maria Zbąska for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)

Produced by Hi Movies

Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best European Film:

Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d'une chute (France)

Directed by Justine Triet

Audience Award:

Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by Watchout Studio

Coproduced by ATM Virtual, Veles Productions, Systemics New

Supported by the Polish Film Institute