FNE at Cottbus Film Festival 2024: When the Phone Rang Wins 34th Edition of the Festival

    When the Phone Rang by Iva Radivojević When the Phone Rang by Iva Radivojević credit: Set Sail Films

    COTTBUS: The Serbian/US film When the Phone Rang directed by Iva Radivojević won the prize for Best Feature Film at the 34th Cottbus Film Festival, held 5 – 10 November 2024.

    Other major awards included Best Director for Pavlo Ostrikov's U R the Universe (Ukraine, Belgium) and Outstanding Performance for Eva Samioti in the Greek/French film Riviera.

    In the short film category, Georgian production Burning Sun by Nutsa Tsikaridze won Best Short, while Polish/Czech/Estonian coproduction Wet Monday by Justyna Mytnik received Best Youth Film.

    The winners of connecting cottbus (coco), the industry segment of the festival, were announced on 7 November 2024. The 26th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus, with its selection for cocoPITCH (projects in development) and cocoWIP (works in progress), was held 6 - 8 November 2024.

    FESTIVAL WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Main Prize for Best Film:
    When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, USA)
    Directed by Iva Radivojević
    Produced by Set Sail Films, Ivaasks Films
    Coproduced by Picture Palace Pictures
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, The Princess Grace Foundation, Chicken and Egg Pictures, the Hungarian Film Incentive

    Special Prize for Best Director:
    U R The Universe (Ukraine, Belgium)
    Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov
    Produced by Fore Films
    Coproduced by Stenola Productions

    Outstanding Individual Performance:
    Eva Samioti in Riviera (Greece, France)
    Directed by Yorgos Sotiropoulos

    Short Film Competition:

    Main Prize for Best Short Film:
    Burning Sun (Georgia)
    Directed by Nutsa Tsikaridze

    Special Prize for Director:
    Age of the Dragon (Hungary, Austria)
    Directed by Marcell Farkas

    Youth Film Competition:

    Best Youth Film Prize:
    Wet Monday / Lany Poniedziałek (Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia)
    Directed by Justyna Mytnik
    Produced by Lava Films
    Coproduced by Alexandra FilmBionautEC1 Łódź
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Dialogue Prize for Intercultural Communication:
    Zinema / Зінема (Ukraine, Germany, Luxembourg), Documentary
    Directed by Kornii Hrytsiuk

    Best Debut Film:
    78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
    Directed by Emilija Gašić
    Produced by Set Sail Films

    FIPRESCI Prize:
    When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, USA)

    Prize of the Ecumenical Jury:
    Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia)
    Directed by Filip Peruzović
    Produced by Dinaridi film

    Special Prizes:

    Foundation for the Sorbian People:
    Maja Nagel

    Akcija! Film Promotion Award:
    Nestor Grischin

    Audience Award:
    U R The Universe (Ukraine, Belgium)

    CONNECTING COTTBUS WINNERS:

    cocoPITCH Audience Award:
    Do Me Bad (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Wider
    Produced by MWM MEDIA

    Avanpost Award:
    Summer Blues (Latvia, Germany)
    Directed by Anna Ansone
    Produced by White Picture
    Coproduced by Filmfaust

    HAVC Project Development Award:
    Golden Leggins (Ukraine)
    Directed by Arkadii Nepytaliuk
    Produced by Real Pictures

    Producers Network Award:
    Eli and Them (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Petr Pylypčuk
    Produced by Perfilm

    MIDPOINT Consulting Award:

    Bear Hug (Greece, Poland)
    Directed by Alexandros Skouras
    Produced by Argonauts Productions
    Coproduced by Haka Films

    Do Me Bad (Poland)
    Directed by Maria Wider
    Produced by MWM MEDIA

    No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
    Produced by Beginner's Mind

    Studio Beep Sound Postproduction Award:
    Everything That’s Wrong with You (Slovenia, Germany, Serbia)
    Directed by Urša Menart
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by Chromosom Film, Living Pictures

    D-Facto Motion WIP Award:
    Girl in the Night (Slovenia)
    Directed by Luka Marčetić
    Produced by Temporama

