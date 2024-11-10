FNE at Cottbus Film Festival 2024: When the Phone Rang Wins 34th Edition of the Festival

Other major awards included Best Director for Pavlo Ostrikov's U R the Universe (Ukraine, Belgium) and Outstanding Performance for Eva Samioti in the Greek/French film Riviera.
In the short film category, Georgian production Burning Sun by Nutsa Tsikaridze won Best Short, while Polish/Czech/Estonian coproduction Wet Monday by Justyna Mytnik received Best Youth Film.
The winners of connecting cottbus (coco), the industry segment of the festival, were announced on 7 November 2024. The 26th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus, with its selection for cocoPITCH (projects in development) and cocoWIP (works in progress), was held 6 - 8 November 2024.
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
Feature Film Competition:
Main Prize for Best Film:
When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, USA)
Directed by Iva Radivojević
Produced by Set Sail Films, Ivaasks Films
Coproduced by Picture Palace Pictures
Supported by Film Center Serbia, The Princess Grace Foundation, Chicken and Egg Pictures, the Hungarian Film Incentive
Special Prize for Best Director:
U R The Universe (Ukraine, Belgium)
Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov
Produced by Fore Films
Coproduced by Stenola Productions
Outstanding Individual Performance:
Eva Samioti in Riviera (Greece, France)
Directed by Yorgos Sotiropoulos
Short Film Competition:
Main Prize for Best Short Film:
Burning Sun (Georgia)
Directed by Nutsa Tsikaridze
Special Prize for Director:
Age of the Dragon (Hungary, Austria)
Directed by Marcell Farkas
Youth Film Competition:
Best Youth Film Prize:
Wet Monday / Lany Poniedziałek (Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia)
Directed by Justyna Mytnik
Produced by Lava Films
Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Bionaut, EC1 Łódź
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA
Dialogue Prize for Intercultural Communication:
Zinema / Зінема (Ukraine, Germany, Luxembourg), Documentary
Directed by Kornii Hrytsiuk
Best Debut Film:
78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
Directed by Emilija Gašić
Produced by Set Sail Films
FIPRESCI Prize:
When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, USA)
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury:
Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Peruzović
Produced by Dinaridi film
Special Prizes:
Foundation for the Sorbian People:
Maja Nagel
Akcija! Film Promotion Award:
Nestor Grischin
Audience Award:
U R The Universe (Ukraine, Belgium)
CONNECTING COTTBUS WINNERS:
cocoPITCH Audience Award:
Do Me Bad (Poland)
Directed by Maria Wider
Produced by MWM MEDIA
Avanpost Award:
Summer Blues (Latvia, Germany)
Directed by Anna Ansone
Produced by White Picture
Coproduced by Filmfaust
HAVC Project Development Award:
Golden Leggins (Ukraine)
Directed by Arkadii Nepytaliuk
Produced by Real Pictures
Producers Network Award:
Eli and Them (Czech Republic)
Directed by Petr Pylypčuk
Produced by Perfilm
MIDPOINT Consulting Award:
Bear Hug (Greece, Poland)
Directed by Alexandros Skouras
Produced by Argonauts Productions
Coproduced by Haka Films
Do Me Bad (Poland)
Directed by Maria Wider
Produced by MWM MEDIA
No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý
Produced by Beginner's Mind
Studio Beep Sound Postproduction Award:
Everything That’s Wrong with You (Slovenia, Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Urša Menart
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Chromosom Film, Living Pictures
D-Facto Motion WIP Award:
Girl in the Night (Slovenia)
Directed by Luka Marčetić
Produced by Temporama