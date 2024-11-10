FNE at Cottbus Film Festival 2024: When the Phone Rang Wins 34th Edition of the Festival

When the Phone Rang by Iva Radivojević

COTTBUS: The Serbian/US film When the Phone Rang directed by Iva Radivojević won the prize for Best Feature Film at the 34th Cottbus Film Festival , held 5 – 10 November 2024.

Other major awards included Best Director for Pavlo Ostrikov's U R the Universe (Ukraine, Belgium) and Outstanding Performance for Eva Samioti in the Greek/French film Riviera.

In the short film category, Georgian production Burning Sun by Nutsa Tsikaridze won Best Short, while Polish/Czech/Estonian coproduction Wet Monday by Justyna Mytnik received Best Youth Film.

The winners of connecting cottbus (coco), the industry segment of the festival, were announced on 7 November 2024. The 26th edition of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus, with its selection for cocoPITCH (projects in development) and cocoWIP (works in progress), was held 6 - 8 November 2024.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

Feature Film Competition:

Main Prize for Best Film:

When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, USA)

Directed by Iva Radivojević

Produced by Set Sail Films, Ivaasks Films

Coproduced by Picture Palace Pictures

Supported by Film Center Serbia, The Princess Grace Foundation, Chicken and Egg Pictures, the Hungarian Film Incentive

Special Prize for Best Director:

U R The Universe (Ukraine, Belgium)

Directed by Pavlo Ostrikov

Produced by Fore Films

Coproduced by Stenola Productions

Outstanding Individual Performance:

Eva Samioti in Riviera (Greece, France)

Directed by Yorgos Sotiropoulos

Short Film Competition:

Main Prize for Best Short Film:

Burning Sun (Georgia)

Directed by Nutsa Tsikaridze

Special Prize for Director:

Age of the Dragon (Hungary, Austria)

Directed by Marcell Farkas

Youth Film Competition:

Best Youth Film Prize:

Wet Monday / Lany Poniedziałek (Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia)

Directed by Justyna Mytnik

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Bionaut, EC1 Łódź

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, Creative Europe MEDIA

Dialogue Prize for Intercultural Communication:

Zinema / Зінема (Ukraine, Germany, Luxembourg), Documentary

Directed by Kornii Hrytsiuk

Best Debut Film:

78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

FIPRESCI Prize:

When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, USA)

Prize of the Ecumenical Jury:

Good Children / Dobra djeca (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Peruzović

Produced by Dinaridi film

Special Prizes:

Foundation for the Sorbian People:

Maja Nagel

Akcija! Film Promotion Award:

Nestor Grischin

Audience Award:

U R The Universe (Ukraine, Belgium)

CONNECTING COTTBUS WINNERS:

cocoPITCH Audience Award:

Do Me Bad (Poland)

Directed by Maria Wider

Produced by MWM MEDIA

Avanpost Award:

Summer Blues (Latvia, Germany)

Directed by Anna Ansone

Produced by White Picture

Coproduced by Filmfaust

HAVC Project Development Award:

Golden Leggins (Ukraine)

Directed by Arkadii Nepytaliuk

Produced by Real Pictures

Producers Network Award:

Eli and Them (Czech Republic)

Directed by Petr Pylypčuk

Produced by Perfilm

MIDPOINT Consulting Award:

Bear Hug (Greece, Poland)

Directed by Alexandros Skouras

Produced by Argonauts Productions

Coproduced by Haka Films

Do Me Bad (Poland)

Directed by Maria Wider

Produced by MWM MEDIA

No Salvation Coming (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vojtěch Strakatý

Produced by Beginner's Mind

Studio Beep Sound Postproduction Award:

Everything That’s Wrong with You (Slovenia, Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Urša Menart

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Chromosom Film, Living Pictures

D-Facto Motion WIP Award:

Girl in the Night (Slovenia)

Directed by Luka Marčetić

Produced by Temporama