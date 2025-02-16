White Courage Leads with 15 Nominations at 27th Polish Film Awards

Feature films Simona Kossak by Adrian Panek and A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg as well as the documentary Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition by Eliza Kubarska (supported by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission) have received significant recognition by earning nominations in prominent categories.
The Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be revealed on 5 March 2025 and the awards ceremony will take place on 10 March 2025 at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.
This year, TVP returns as the official broadcaster of the Orły after eight years.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:
Best Film:
White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Directed by Marcin Koszałka
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Monolith Films, Hollman Emea Limited, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Directed by Magnus von Horn
Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance
Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages
Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwiestrony medalu (Poland)
Directed by Xawery Żuławski
Produced by Watchout Studio
Coproduced by ATM Virtual, Veles Productions, Systemics New
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Produced by JW Films
Produced by Extreme Emotions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Śląski Fundusz Filmowy
This Is Not My Film / To niemój film (Poland)
Directed by Maria Zbąska
Produced by Hi Movies
Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Director:
Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Magnus von Horn for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Kamila Tarabura for Essential Things / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Kamila Tarabura
Produced by ATM Grupa, Riva Filmproduktion
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, ATM System, Wajda Studio
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein
Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Maria Zbąska for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)
Best Screenplay:
Marcin Koszałka, Łukasz M. Maciejewski for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Magnus von Horn, Line Langebek The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Rafał Lipski, Xawery Żuławski for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)
Grzegorz Łoszewski for Minghun (Poland)
Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński
Produced by Wonder Films
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy, Instytut Kultury Miejskiej, Gdyńskie Centrum Filmowe, Telewizja Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy
Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain / Prawdziwy ból (Poland, USA)
Directed by Jesse Eisenberg
Produced by Topic Studios, Fruit Tree, Rego Park, Extreme Emotions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Sandra Drzymalska in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Sandra Drzymalska in Simona Kossak (Poland)
Directed by Adrian Panek
Produced by Balapolis
Coproduced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Hollman Emea Limited, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy
Supported by Urząd Marszałkowski Województwa Mazowieckiego, Urząd Miasta Stołecznego Warszawy
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Małgorzata Hajewska – Krzysztofik in The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert
Produced by No-Mad Films
Produced by Plio Limited
Coproduced by Film I Väst
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Michalina Olszańska in Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwiestrony medalu (Poland)
Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Jacek Borusiński in Sparrow / Wróbel (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski
Produced by Next Film
Coproduced by Abstraction Plan
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Maciej Damięcki in Night Silence / Cisza nocna (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski
Produced by Film It, Carnage Corp Films
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Agencja Kreacji Filmu i Serialu, Plan Zet
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Marcin Dorociński in Minghun (Poland)
Filip Pławiak in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Tomasz Włosok in Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwiestrony medalu (Poland)
Best Cinematography:
Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Michał Dymek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Michał Englert for The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)
Kacper Fertacz for Minghun (Poland)
Łukasz Żal for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Best Original Music:
Jacek Grudzień for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Łukasz Targosz for Devil / Diabeł (Poland)
Directed by Błażej Jankowiak
Produced by House Media Company
Coproduced by JB ASI
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Zespół KSU, Eugeniusz „Siczka” Olejarczyk for Go Against the Flow / Idź pod prąd (Poland)
Directed by Wiesław Paluch
Produced by Superconic Production
Coproduced by Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Telewizja Polska, Agencja Kreacji Filmu i Serialu, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, CineLine
Supported by Ministerstwo Kultury i Dziedzictwa Narodowego, the Polish Film Institute
Mikołaj Trzaska for Horse's Tail / Koński ogon (Poland)
Directed by Justyna Łuczaj
Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks
Coproduced by Państwowa Wyższa Szkoła Filmowa Telewizyjna i Teatralna
Coproduced by Dreamsound
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Jan Komar, Mikołaj Majkusiak, Bartłomiej Tyciński for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)
Bartosz Chajdecki for Simona Kossak (Poland)
Anja Garbarek for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film
Tomasz Gąssowski for Wróbel / Sparrow (Poland)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Andrzej Chyra in Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)
Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain / Prawdziwy ból (Poland)
Jakub Gierszał in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Julian Świeżewski in White Courage / Biała odwaga(Poland)
Zdzisław Wardejn in Night Silence / Cisza nocna (Poland)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Wiktoria Gorodeckaja in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik in Essential Things / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland)
Agata Kulesza in Simona Kossak (Poland)
Joanna Kulig in The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)
Best Documentary:
The 8th Day of Chamsin / 8 dzień Chamsinu (Poland)
Directed by Zvika Gregory Portnoy
Produced by Plesnar & Krauss Films
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Wytwórnia Filmów Fabularnych, ATS Production, TransFax Film Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Ministerstwo Kultury i Dziedzictwa Narodowego
The Trees Are Silent / Drzewa milczą (Poland, Germany)
Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka
Produced by Chilli Productions, Ma.ja.de. Filmproduktions, HBO Max
Coproduced by SWR & ARTE, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy, Real Lava, No Problemo Publishing, MX35, Perty Studio, Gradetime
Supported by Helsińska Fundacja Praw Człowieka
When the Harmattan Blows / Gdy powieje harmattan (Poland)
Directed by Edyta Wróblewska
Produced by SK Film Studio
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Fundacja Filmowa im. Władysława Ślesickiego, Pinot Films, Omenaa Foundation, Omi Productions, MX35
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Forest / Las (Poland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Lidia Duda
Produced by Fundacja Lumisenta
Coproduced by Lonely Production, Canal+ Polska, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Studio Filmowe Rabarbar
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition / Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa (Poland, Switzerland)
Directed by Eliza Kubarska
Produced by Braidmade Films, Tilt Production
Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen, 3SAT, MX35, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Vertical Vision Film Studio, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Dolnośląski Konkurs Filmowy, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy
Best Editing:
Agnieszka Glińska for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Agnieszka Glińska for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Jarosław Kamiński for The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)
Wojtek Włodarski for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)
Ireneusz Grzyb for Seasons / Sezony (Poland)
Directed by Michał Grzybowski
Produced by Haja Films
Coproduced by Studio Produkcyjne Orka in collaboration with Viaplay Group
Supported by European Regional Development Fund, Self-Government of the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, the Polish Film Institute
Bartosz Pietras for Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition / Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa (Poland, Switzerland)
Sebastian Mialik for Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny
Produced by głęboki OFF, ZQ Entertainment, R.U. Robot Studios
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Juice, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesian Film Fund
Best Production Design:
Elwira Pluta for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Marek Warszewski for Red Poppies / Czerwone maki (Poland)
Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych
Coproduced by Studio Produkcyjne Orka, Imaginary Pixels
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Ministerstwo Kultury i Dziedzictwa Narodowego, the Polish National Foundation
Jagna Dobesz for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Marek Zawierucha for The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)
Agata Adamus for Simona Kossak (Poland)
Chris Oddy for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Best Costumes:
Małgorzata Gwiazdecka, Joanna Pamuła for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Małgorzata Fudala for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Anna Englert for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)
Paulina Sieniarska, Kalina Lach for Simona Kossak (Poland)
Małgorzata Karpiuk for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Best Make-up:
Dariusz Krysiak for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Karolina Kordas for Red Poppies / Czerwone maki (Poland)
Anne Cathrine Sauerberg for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Karolina Kordas, Alina Janerka, Wanda Tatucha-Kędzierzawska for Kleks and the Invention of Filip Golarz / Kleks i wynalazek Filipa Golarza (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Kawulski
Produced by Open Mind Production
Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Bajka Pana Kleksa, APK Production, Flame Natalia Siwiec, IBRA, Next Film, Jake Vision, Hollywood Hair, MSL, Platinium Towers Management, BH Błażej Hermanowicz
Agnieszka Hodowana for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)
Pola Guźlińska for Minghun (Poland)
Pola Guźlińska for Sami Swoi: The Beginning / Sami swoi. Początek (Poland)
Directed by Artur Żmijewski
Produced by CK Dezerterzy
Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Sanit Trans
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Best Sound:
Michał Fojcik, Tomasz Wieczorek, Leszek Freund for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)
Oskar Skriver for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Joanna Napieralska, Mikołaj Tyrakowski for Plan Petera (Poland)
Directed by Gzregorz Pacek
Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)
Bartosz Putkiewicz, Artur Kuczkowski for Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)
Discovery of the Year:
Gabriela Muskała – Best Director for The Fools / Błazny (Poland)
Produced by the Polish National Film, the Television and Theatre School in Łódź
Coproduced by EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Studio Filmowe Indeks
Frederikke Hoffmeier – Best Music for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)
Kamila Tarabura–Best Director for Essential Things / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland, Germany)
Maria Zbąska - Best Director for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film
Tomasz Gąssowski–Best Director for Sparrow / Wróbel (Poland)
Best European Film:
20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine, USA)
Directed by Mstyslav Chernov
Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d'une chute (France)
Directed by Justine Triet
Poor Things (USA, Ireland, UK)
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Emilia Pérez (France, USA, Mexico)
Directed by Jacques Audiard
Conclave (UK)
Directed Edward Berger