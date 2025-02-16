White Courage Leads with 15 Nominations at 27th Polish Film Awards

WARSAW: Marcin Koszałka's White Courage received 15 nominations at the 27th Polish Film Awards / Orły , followed by Magnus von Horn’s The Girl with the Needle with 13 nominations and Xawery Żuławski’s Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal with nine nominations.

Feature films Simona Kossak by Adrian Panek and A Real Pain by Jesse Eisenberg as well as the documentary Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition by Eliza Kubarska (supported by the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission) have received significant recognition by earning nominations in prominent categories.

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be revealed on 5 March 2025 and the awards ceremony will take place on 10 March 2025 at the Polish Theatre in Warsaw.

This year, TVP returns as the official broadcaster of the Orły after eight years.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Directed by Marcin Koszałka

Produced by Balapolis

Coproduced by Monolith Films, Hollman Emea Limited, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Directed by Magnus von Horn

Produced by Nordisk Film, Creative Alliance

Coproduced by Lava Films, Nordisk Film Production Sverige, Film i Väst, EC1 Łódź, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Danish Film Institute, the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, Creative Europe Media, Eurimages

Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwiestrony medalu (Poland)

Directed by Xawery Żuławski

Produced by Watchout Studio

Coproduced by ATM Virtual, Veles Productions, Systemics New

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

Produced by JW Films

Produced by Extreme Emotions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Śląski Fundusz Filmowy

This Is Not My Film / To niemój film (Poland)

Directed by Maria Zbąska

Produced by Hi Movies

Coproduced by DI Factory, Dreamsound, Magic light, Heliograf, Wonder Films

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Director:

Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Magnus von Horn for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Kamila Tarabura for Essential Things / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Kamila Tarabura

Produced by ATM Grupa, Riva Filmproduktion

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, ATM System, Wajda Studio

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Maria Zbąska for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film (Poland)

Best Screenplay:

Marcin Koszałka, Łukasz M. Maciejewski for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Magnus von Horn, Line Langebek The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Rafał Lipski, Xawery Żuławski for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Grzegorz Łoszewski for Minghun (Poland)

Directed by Jan P. Matuszyński

Produced by Wonder Films

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy, Instytut Kultury Miejskiej, Gdyńskie Centrum Filmowe, Telewizja Polska, Dreamsound, DI Factory

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy

Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain / Prawdziwy ból (Poland, USA)

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg

Produced by Topic Studios, Fruit Tree, Rego Park, Extreme Emotions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Sandra Drzymalska in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Sandra Drzymalska in Simona Kossak (Poland)

Directed by Adrian Panek

Produced by Balapolis

Coproduced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Hollman Emea Limited, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy

Supported by Urząd Marszałkowski Województwa Mazowieckiego, Urząd Miasta Stołecznego Warszawy

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Małgorzata Hajewska – Krzysztofik in The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)

Directed by Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert

Produced by No-Mad Films

Produced by Plio Limited

Coproduced by Film I Väst

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Michalina Olszańska in Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwiestrony medalu (Poland)

Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Jacek Borusiński in Sparrow / Wróbel (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Gąssowski

Produced by Next Film

Coproduced by Abstraction Plan

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Maciej Damięcki in Night Silence / Cisza nocna (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz M. Kowalski

Produced by Film It, Carnage Corp Films

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Agencja Kreacji Filmu i Serialu, Plan Zet

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Marcin Dorociński in Minghun (Poland)

Filip Pławiak in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Tomasz Włosok in Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwiestrony medalu (Poland)

Best Cinematography:

Marcin Koszałka for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Michał Dymek for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Michał Englert for The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)

Kacper Fertacz for Minghun (Poland)

Łukasz Żal for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Best Original Music:

Jacek Grudzień for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Łukasz Targosz for Devil / Diabeł (Poland)

Directed by Błażej Jankowiak

Produced by House Media Company

Coproduced by JB ASI

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Frederikke Hoffmeier for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Zespół KSU, Eugeniusz „Siczka” Olejarczyk for Go Against the Flow / Idź pod prąd (Poland)

Directed by Wiesław Paluch

Produced by Superconic Production

Coproduced by Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Telewizja Polska, Agencja Kreacji Filmu i Serialu, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, CineLine

Supported by Ministerstwo Kultury i Dziedzictwa Narodowego, the Polish Film Institute

Mikołaj Trzaska for Horse's Tail / Koński ogon (Poland)

Directed by Justyna Łuczaj

Produced by Studio Filmowe Indeks

Coproduced by Państwowa Wyższa Szkoła Filmowa Telewizyjna i Teatralna

Coproduced by Dreamsound

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Jan Komar, Mikołaj Majkusiak, Bartłomiej Tyciński for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Bartosz Chajdecki for Simona Kossak (Poland)

Anja Garbarek for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film

Tomasz Gąssowski for Wróbel / Sparrow (Poland)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Andrzej Chyra in Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain / Prawdziwy ból (Poland)

Jakub Gierszał in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Julian Świeżewski in White Courage / Biała odwaga(Poland)

Zdzisław Wardejn in Night Silence / Cisza nocna (Poland)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Trine Dyrholm in The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Wiktoria Gorodeckaja in White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Małgorzata Hajewska-Krzysztofik in Essential Things / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland)

Agata Kulesza in Simona Kossak (Poland)

Joanna Kulig in The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)

Best Documentary:

The 8th Day of Chamsin / 8 dzień Chamsinu (Poland)

Directed by Zvika Gregory Portnoy

Produced by Plesnar & Krauss Films

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, Wytwórnia Filmów Fabularnych, ATS Production, TransFax Film Productions

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Ministerstwo Kultury i Dziedzictwa Narodowego

The Trees Are Silent / Drzewa milczą (Poland, Germany)

Directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka

Produced by Chilli Productions, Ma.ja.de. Filmproduktions, HBO Max

Coproduced by SWR & ARTE, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Gdański Fundusz Filmowy, Real Lava, No Problemo Publishing, MX35, Perty Studio, Gradetime

Supported by Helsińska Fundacja Praw Człowieka

When the Harmattan Blows / Gdy powieje harmattan (Poland)

Directed by Edyta Wróblewska

Produced by SK Film Studio

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Fundacja Filmowa im. Władysława Ślesickiego, Pinot Films, Omenaa Foundation, Omi Productions, MX35

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Forest / Las (Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Lidia Duda

Produced by Fundacja Lumisenta

Coproduced by Lonely Production, Canal+ Polska, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Studio Filmowe Rabarbar

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition / Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa (Poland, Switzerland)

Directed by Eliza Kubarska

Produced by Braidmade Films, Tilt Production

Coproduced by Telewizja Polska, SRF Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen, 3SAT, MX35, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Vertical Vision Film Studio, EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Dolnośląski Konkurs Filmowy, Mazowiecki i Warszawski Fundusz Filmowy

Best Editing:

Agnieszka Glińska for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Agnieszka Glińska for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Jarosław Kamiński for The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)

Wojtek Włodarski for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Ireneusz Grzyb for Seasons / Sezony (Poland)

Directed by Michał Grzybowski

Produced by Haja Films

Coproduced by Studio Produkcyjne Orka in collaboration with Viaplay Group

Supported by European Regional Development Fund, Self-Government of the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, the Polish Film Institute

Bartosz Pietras for Wanda Rutkiewicz: The Last Expedition / Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa (Poland, Switzerland)

Sebastian Mialik for Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Skonieczny

Produced by głęboki OFF, ZQ Entertainment, R.U. Robot Studios

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, Juice, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Lower Silesian Film Fund

Best Production Design:

Elwira Pluta for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Marek Warszewski for Red Poppies / Czerwone maki (Poland)

Directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz

Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych

Coproduced by Studio Produkcyjne Orka, Imaginary Pixels

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Ministerstwo Kultury i Dziedzictwa Narodowego, the Polish National Foundation

Jagna Dobesz for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Marek Zawierucha for The Woman of… / Kobieta z... (Poland)

Agata Adamus for Simona Kossak (Poland)

Chris Oddy for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Best Costumes:

Małgorzata Gwiazdecka, Joanna Pamuła for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Małgorzata Fudala for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Anna Englert for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Paulina Sieniarska, Kalina Lach for Simona Kossak (Poland)

Małgorzata Karpiuk for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Best Make-up:

Dariusz Krysiak for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Karolina Kordas for Red Poppies / Czerwone maki (Poland)

Anne Cathrine Sauerberg for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Karolina Kordas, Alina Janerka, Wanda Tatucha-Kędzierzawska for Kleks and the Invention of Filip Golarz / Kleks i wynalazek Filipa Golarza (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Kawulski

Produced by Open Mind Production

Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Bajka Pana Kleksa, APK Production, Flame Natalia Siwiec, IBRA, Next Film, Jake Vision, Hollywood Hair, MSL, Platinium Towers Management, BH Błażej Hermanowicz

Agnieszka Hodowana for Kulej. Two Sides of the Medal / Kulej. Dwie strony medalu (Poland)

Pola Guźlińska for Minghun (Poland)

Pola Guźlińska for Sami Swoi: The Beginning / Sami swoi. Początek (Poland)

Directed by Artur Żmijewski

Produced by CK Dezerterzy

Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnychi Fabularnych, Filmoteka Narodowa – Instytut Audiowizualny, Sanit Trans

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Best Sound:

Michał Fojcik, Tomasz Wieczorek, Leszek Freund for White Courage / Biała odwaga (Poland)

Oskar Skriver for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Joanna Napieralska, Mikołaj Tyrakowski for Plan Petera (Poland)

Directed by Gzregorz Pacek

Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers for The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom, Poland)

Bartosz Putkiewicz, Artur Kuczkowski for Wrooklyn Zoo (Poland)

Discovery of the Year:

Gabriela Muskała – Best Director for The Fools / Błazny (Poland)

Produced by the Polish National Film, the Television and Theatre School in Łódź

Coproduced by EC1 Łódź - Miasto Kultury, Studio Filmowe Indeks

Frederikke Hoffmeier – Best Music for The Girl with the Needle / Pigen med nålen (Denmark, Poland, Sweden)

Kamila Tarabura–Best Director for Essential Things / Rzeczy niezbędne (Poland, Germany)

Maria Zbąska - Best Director for This Is Not My Film / To nie mój film

Tomasz Gąssowski–Best Director for Sparrow / Wróbel (Poland)

Best European Film:

20 Days in Mariupol (Ukraine, USA)

Directed by Mstyslav Chernov

Anatomy of a Fall / Anatomie d'une chute (France)

Directed by Justine Triet

Poor Things (USA, Ireland, UK)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Emilia Pérez (France, USA, Mexico)

Directed by Jacques Audiard

Conclave (UK)

Directed Edward Berger