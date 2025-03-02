European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA – 4th Edition Now Open for Applications

POTSDAM: The European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA programme has opened the applications for its 4th edition, starting in October 2025. This executive master's programme is a collaborative initiative by the Film University Babelsberg KONRAD WOLF, the University of Potsdam, and the Erich Pommer Institut .

The programme is meticulously designed to equip professionals and executives in the film and television industry with the essential skills and knowledge to navigate the evolving European audiovisual landscape.

The programme highlights are: a comprehensive curriculum, a unique combination of LL.M. and MBA elements, a distinguished faculty, a flexible learning format, as well as networking opportunities.

The application deadline is 31 July 2025 and an early-bird discount is applied for those who enroll by 30 April 2025.

Upcoming information sessions, for which you can register here, are set for 4 March, 8 April and 3 June 2025.

For further details, please reach out to Katriina Miola, Project Manager, or click HERE for the press release.

Sponsored Statement