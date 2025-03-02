02-03-2025

Films from FNE Partner Countries Win at 50th César Awards

    The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer credit: A24 Films

    PARIS: Flow, The Zone of Interest and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent received awards at the 50th Césars, held in Paris on 28 February 2025.

    Gints Zilbalodis’s Latvian majority coproduction Flow received the Best Animated Feature award due to its French coproducer.

    Flow by Gints Zilbalodis, credit: Dream Well StudioCroatian/Bulgarian/French/Slovenian The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević was presented with the award for the Best Short Fiction Film, while The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland) by Jonathan Glazer, which was distributed in French cinemas in 2024, received the award in the Best Foreign Film category.

    The Césars Awards are organised by the Académie des arts et techniques du cinema.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at the 50th Césars:

    Best Animated Feature Film:
    Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

    Best Short Fiction Film:
    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent  / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
    Produced by Antitalent
    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević, sourceCoproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Best Foreign Film:
    The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)
    Directed by Jonathan Glazer 
    Produced by A24
    Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Click HERE to see the full list of winners.

