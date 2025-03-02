Films from FNE Partner Countries Win at 50th César Awards

Gints Zilbalodis’s Latvian majority coproduction Flow received the Best Animated Feature award due to its French coproducer.
Croatian/Bulgarian/French/Slovenian The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent by Nebojša Slijepčević was presented with the award for the Best Short Fiction Film, while The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland) by Jonathan Glazer, which was distributed in French cinemas in 2024, received the award in the Best Foreign Film category.
The Césars Awards are organised by the Académie des arts et techniques du cinema.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Awarded at the 50th Césars:
Best Animated Feature Film:
Flow (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds
Best Short Fiction Film:
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent / Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti (Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Nebojša Slijepčević
Produced by Antitalent
Coproduced by Contrast Films, Les Films Norfolk, Studio Virc
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the French CNC, the Slovenian Film Centre
Best Foreign Film:
The Zone of Interest (USA, UK, Poland)
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
Produced by A24
Coproduced by Extreme Emotions, Film Four, House Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
