Upcoming Events at Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: Here are the events organised by the Potsdam- based Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) in the next two months.

Audiovisual Women Networking Event in Munich on 12 March 2025 will put together women working in the audiovisual sector with the 15 participants of EPI’s current programme AUDIOVISUAL WOMEN.

From 22 to 27 March 2025, EPI’s SERIES' WOMEN programme will participate in Series’ Mania in Lille as part of the programme.

Platform Deals: An Update is an online seminar set for 29 April 2025 and aimed at giving you quick and hands-on advice on how to handle the streamers and understand their needs.

If you apply till 30 April at European Film Business & Law LL.M. | MBA, you will benefit from the Early Bird Fee. The application period for the career-integrated European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA is open till 31 July 2025. The next online info session about this programme is on 8 April.

As EPI’s students enter the summer semester, you have the unique opportunity to join them in selected seminars. The in-depth modules of the European Film Business and Law LL.M. | MBA can now be booked individually.

