Upcoming Events at Erich Pommer Institut

POTSDAM: Here are the highlights of the events organised by the Potsdam- based Erich Pommer Institut ( EPI ) in the near future.

The 3-day workshop Digital Distribution - Maximizing Reach and Revenues, which will be held 12 -14 June 2025 in Berlin, can teaching you how to navigate the opportunities and pitfalls of Digital Distribution effectively, so your film or series can actually find its audience. Final registrations close on 11 May 2025 and an Early Bird discount until 27 April 2025 reduces the cost to 590 EUR.

The online seminar Platform Deals: An Update on 29 April 2025 aims to give you quick and hands-on advice on how to handle the streamers and understand their needs but also protect your own interests.

Not all rights contained in a script or a film are that obvious. Understanding the legal issues behind this is crucial to anyone handling film or TV production. If you want to make sure you have your next project properly covered, join us for the workshop Clearing Rights for Film and TV – New Date (25 - 27 September 2025, in Berlin).

