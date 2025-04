BERLIN: The European Film Academy added another 11 places to its Treasures of European Film Culture. They include the 1st of May Square in Piran (Slovenia), the Malko Tarnovo Street in Sofia, the Malta Film Studios , and the Curonian Spit on the Baltic coast in Lithuania.

"Honouring another 11 places as Treasures of European Film Culture is a great joy. Especially so since we now reach the great total number of 60, which we will extend on an annual basis. Four of these new places are in countries that were previously missing from the map of Treasures: Bulgaria, Lithuania, Malta and Slovenia,” says Pascal Edelmann, Head of European Film Heritage at the European Film Academy.

Click HERE for more information.