BERLIN: The deadline for 22nd Arthouse Cinema Training (18 – 24 August 2025), organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas ( CICAE ), is 29 April 2025.

The Arthouse Cinema Training, which is held in Berlin, is an intensive one-week programme that brings together arthouse exhibition professionals from across the world. The only programme of its kind, the training gives participants a unique chance to learn from top experts in the industry, exchange ideas with international colleagues, and gain a 360° perspective of the global arthouse cinema landscape.

Click HERE for more information.