Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

STRASBOURG: New international coproductions by Cristian Mungiu, Mirjana Karanović and Aleksa Borković & Filip Grujić received support from Eurimages at its first evaluation session for 2025.

Mungiu’s project Fjord starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve is among the projects to receive the biggest amount of support - 0.5 m EUR.

In all, 23 long films including five documentaries and two animated films received 7,183,000 EUR.

The results were announced on 9 April 2025.

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiveing Eurimages Co-production Support:

Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

Produced by Mobra Films

Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Snowglobe Film , Aamu Film Company, Filmgate Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe - MEDIA, Film i Vast, and Western Norway Film Commission

Folk Play (Serbia, France, Croatia, Slovenia) 250,000 EUR

Directed by Mirjana Karanović

Produced by This and That

Coproduced by Elzevir films, Kinorama, Bela Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, CNC Aide aux cinémas du monde, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe

Out of this World (France, Spain, Latvia, Germany) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Albert Serra

Produced by Les Films du Losange, Ideale Audience (France)

Coproduced by Andergraun Film, Pandora Film Produktion, Forma Pro Films, Rosa Filmes, in association with Arte France Cinéma, Bayerischer Rundfunk/Arte

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, among others

The Excursion (Norway, Lithuania, Sweden) 375,000 EUR

Directed by Fanny Ovesen

Yugo Goes to America (Serbia, Croatia), Documentary, 60,000 EUR

Directed by Aleksa Borković, Filip Grujić

Produced by Naked

Coproduced by Restart, United Media (United Media)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Click HERE to see all the supported projects.