Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

Mungiu’s project Fjord starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve is among the projects to receive the biggest amount of support - 0.5 m EUR.
In all, 23 long films including five documentaries and two animated films received 7,183,000 EUR.
The results were announced on 9 April 2025.
Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiveing Eurimages Co-production Support:
Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Cristian Mungiu
Produced by Mobra Films
Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Snowglobe Film , Aamu Film Company, Filmgate Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe - MEDIA, Film i Vast, and Western Norway Film Commission
Folk Play (Serbia, France, Croatia, Slovenia) 250,000 EUR
Directed by Mirjana Karanović
Produced by This and That
Coproduced by Elzevir films, Kinorama, Bela Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, CNC Aide aux cinémas du monde, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe
Out of this World (France, Spain, Latvia, Germany) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Albert Serra
Produced by Les Films du Losange, Ideale Audience (France)
Coproduced by Andergraun Film, Pandora Film Produktion, Forma Pro Films, Rosa Filmes, in association with Arte France Cinéma, Bayerischer Rundfunk/Arte
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, among others
The Excursion (Norway, Lithuania, Sweden) 375,000 EUR
Directed by Fanny Ovesen
Yugo Goes to America (Serbia, Croatia), Documentary, 60,000 EUR
Directed by Aleksa Borković, Filip Grujić
Produced by Naked
Coproduced by Restart, United Media (United Media)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
Click HERE to see all the supported projects.