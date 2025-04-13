13-04-2025

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

By
    Yugo goes to America Yugo goes to America © Aleksa Borković, source: www.coe.int

    STRASBOURG: New international coproductions by Cristian Mungiu, Mirjana Karanović and Aleksa Borković & Filip Grujić received support from Eurimages at its first evaluation session for 2025.

    Mungiu’s project Fjord starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve is among the projects to receive the biggest amount of support - 0.5 m EUR.

    In all, 23 long films including five documentaries and two animated films received 7,183,000 EUR.

    The results were announced on 9 April 2025.

    Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receiveing Eurimages Co-production Support:

    Fjord (Romania, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden) 500,000 EUR
    Directed by Cristian Mungiu
    Produced by Mobra Films
    Coproduced by Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Snowglobe Film , Aamu Film Company, Filmgate Films
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), Creative Europe - MEDIA, Film i Vast, and Western Norway Film Commission

    Folk Play (Serbia, France, Croatia, Slovenia) 250,000 EUR
    Directed by Mirjana Karanović
    Produced by This and That
    Coproduced by Elzevir films, Kinorama, Bela Film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, CNC Aide aux cinémas du monde, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, MEDIA Creative Europe

    Out of this World (France, Spain, Latvia, Germany) 500,000 EUR
    Directed by Albert Serra
    Produced by Les Films du Losange, Ideale Audience (France)
    Coproduced by Andergraun Film, Pandora Film Produktion, Forma Pro Films, Rosa Filmes, in association with Arte France Cinéma, Bayerischer Rundfunk/Arte
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, among others

    The Excursion (Norway, Lithuania, Sweden) 375,000 EUR
    Directed by Fanny Ovesen

    Yugo Goes to America (Serbia, Croatia), Documentary, 60,000 EUR
    Directed by Aleksa Borković, Filip Grujić
    Produced by Naked
    Coproduced by Restart, United Media (United Media)
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Click HERE to see all the supported projects.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at Cannes 2025: Films from FNE Partner Countries in Cannes’ 2025 Official Selection