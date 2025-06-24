24-06-2025

Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

    STRASBOURG: New international projects by Radu Jude, Pawel Pawlikovski, Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, Kornél Mundruczó and Adina Pintilie, among others, received support at the second Eurimages Project Evaluation Session of 2025.

    In all, 35 feature films (including five documentaries and two animated films), received 10,738,000 EUR.

    The results were announced on 24 June 2025.

    PROJECTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES RECEIVING EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION SUPPORT:

    1949 / Vaterland (Poland, Germany, France, Italy) 150,000 EUR
    Directed by Pawel Pawlikovski  

    Atlas of the Universe (Romania, Bulgaria) 131,000 EUR
    Directed by Paul Negoescu

    Autumn of the Patriarch (Norway, Germany, Croatia), Documentary 150,000 EUR
    Directed by Anna Bogoliubova, Torstein Grude 

    Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece) 150,000 EUR
    Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

    Blue Baby (Finland, Lithuania) 350,000 EUR
    Directed by Klaus Härö

    Cowgirl (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary) 240,000 EUR
    Directed by Michal Blaško

    Death and the Maiden (Germany, France, Romania, Austria) 500,000 EUR
    Directed by Adina Pintilie (Romania)

    Diary of a Chambermaid (France, Romania) 300,000 EUR
    Directed by Radu Jude

    Each of Us (Spain, Poland, Germany, Switzerland) 500,000 EUR
    Directed by Neus Ballus, Anne Zohra Berrached, Anna Jadowska, Stina Werenfels 

    Spring Cleaning (North Macedonia, Greece, Slovenia, Serbia) 210,000 EUR
    Directed by Marija Apcevska

    The Gods Must Be Mistaken (Germany, Slovenia, Italy, Croatia) Documentary, 80,000 EUR
    Directed by Jakob Krese

    The Revolution According to Kamo (Hungary, Germany, France, Poland) 500,000 EUR 
    Directed by Kornél Mundruczó

    War on Women (Estonia, Germany), Documentary, 90,000 EUR
    Directed by Maris Salumets

