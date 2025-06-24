Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

In all, 35 feature films (including five documentaries and two animated films), received 10,738,000 EUR.
The results were announced on 24 June 2025.
PROJECTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES RECEIVING EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION SUPPORT:
1949 / Vaterland (Poland, Germany, France, Italy) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Pawel Pawlikovski
Atlas of the Universe (Romania, Bulgaria) 131,000 EUR
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Autumn of the Patriarch (Norway, Germany, Croatia), Documentary 150,000 EUR
Directed by Anna Bogoliubova, Torstein Grude
Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece) 150,000 EUR
Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov
Blue Baby (Finland, Lithuania) 350,000 EUR
Directed by Klaus Härö
Cowgirl (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary) 240,000 EUR
Directed by Michal Blaško
Death and the Maiden (Germany, France, Romania, Austria) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Adina Pintilie (Romania)
Diary of a Chambermaid (France, Romania) 300,000 EUR
Directed by Radu Jude
Each of Us (Spain, Poland, Germany, Switzerland) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Neus Ballus, Anne Zohra Berrached, Anna Jadowska, Stina Werenfels
Spring Cleaning (North Macedonia, Greece, Slovenia, Serbia) 210,000 EUR
Directed by Marija Apcevska
The Gods Must Be Mistaken (Germany, Slovenia, Italy, Croatia) Documentary, 80,000 EUR
Directed by Jakob Krese
The Revolution According to Kamo (Hungary, Germany, France, Poland) 500,000 EUR
Directed by Kornél Mundruczó
War on Women (Estonia, Germany), Documentary, 90,000 EUR
Directed by Maris Salumets