Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support

STRASBOURG: New international projects by Radu Jude, Pawel Pawlikovski, Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, Kornél Mundruczó and Adina Pintilie, among others, received support at the second Eurimages Project Evaluation Session of 2025.

In all, 35 feature films (including five documentaries and two animated films), received 10,738,000 EUR.

The results were announced on 24 June 2025.

PROJECTS FROM FNE PARTNER COUNTRIES RECEIVING EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION SUPPORT:

1949 / Vaterland (Poland, Germany, France, Italy) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Pawel Pawlikovski

Atlas of the Universe (Romania, Bulgaria) 131,000 EUR

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Autumn of the Patriarch (Norway, Germany, Croatia), Documentary 150,000 EUR

Directed by Anna Bogoliubova, Torstein Grude

Black Money for White Nights (Bulgaria, Greece) 150,000 EUR

Directed by Kristina Grozeva, Petar Valchanov

Blue Baby (Finland, Lithuania) 350,000 EUR

Directed by Klaus Härö

Cowgirl (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary) 240,000 EUR

Directed by Michal Blaško

Death and the Maiden (Germany, France, Romania, Austria) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Adina Pintilie (Romania)

Diary of a Chambermaid (France, Romania) 300,000 EUR

Directed by Radu Jude

Each of Us (Spain, Poland, Germany, Switzerland) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Neus Ballus, Anne Zohra Berrached, Anna Jadowska, Stina Werenfels

Spring Cleaning (North Macedonia, Greece, Slovenia, Serbia) 210,000 EUR

Directed by Marija Apcevska

The Gods Must Be Mistaken (Germany, Slovenia, Italy, Croatia) Documentary, 80,000 EUR

Directed by Jakob Krese

The Revolution According to Kamo (Hungary, Germany, France, Poland) 500,000 EUR

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó

War on Women (Estonia, Germany), Documentary, 90,000 EUR

Directed by Maris Salumets