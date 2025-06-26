Series from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Council of Europe

In all, six projects received a total amount of 2.5 m EUR. The results were announced on 26 June 2025.
The success of the programme has paved the way for its continuation beyond the initial three-year phase, with plans already taking shape for an extended horizon through 2027.
FNE Partner Projects Receiving Council of Europe’s Coproduction Support:
Amazing Adventures of Lost Socks (Poland, Portugal), Animated series, 500,000 EUR
Created by Luis da Matta Almaida and Paweł Wendorff
Produced by Anima-pol
Coproduced by Sparkle Animation
Henki (Norway, Denmark, Slovenia), Drama series, 500,000 EUR
Created by Jan Trygve Røyneland
Produced by Klynge
Coproduced by Scanbox, Staragara (staragara.si)
How to Win a Political Debate (Serbia, France, Czech Republic), Docuseries, 500,000 EUR
Created by Mila Turajlic
Produced by Poppy Pictures
Coproduced by Survivance, HBO Europe
