Series from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Council of Europe

STRASBOURG: Series from Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic and Poland are among the projects supported by the Council of Europe in its Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions programme.

In all, six projects received a total amount of 2.5 m EUR. The results were announced on 26 June 2025.

The success of the programme has paved the way for its continuation beyond the initial three-year phase, with plans already taking shape for an extended horizon through 2027.

FNE Partner Projects Receiving Council of Europe’s Coproduction Support:

Amazing Adventures of Lost Socks (Poland, Portugal), Animated series, 500,000 EUR

Created by Luis da Matta Almaida and Paweł Wendorff

Produced by Anima-pol

Coproduced by Sparkle Animation

Henki (Norway, Denmark, Slovenia), Drama series, 500,000 EUR

Created by Jan Trygve Røyneland

Produced by Klynge

Coproduced by Scanbox, Staragara (staragara.si)

How to Win a Political Debate (Serbia, France, Czech Republic), Docuseries, 500,000 EUR

Created by Mila Turajlic

Produced by Poppy Pictures

Coproduced by Survivance, HBO Europe

Click HERE to see the full list the winning projects.