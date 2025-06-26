26-06-2025

Series from FNE Partner Countries Supported by Council of Europe

By

    STRASBOURG: Series from Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic and Poland are among the projects supported by the Council of Europe in its Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions programme.

    In all, six projects received a total amount of 2.5 m EUR. The results were announced on 26 June 2025.

    The success of the programme has paved the way for its continuation beyond the initial three-year phase, with plans already taking shape for an extended horizon through 2027. 

    FNE Partner Projects Receiving Council of Europe’s Coproduction Support:

    Amazing Adventures of Lost Socks (Poland, Portugal), Animated series, 500,000 EUR
    Created by Luis da Matta Almaida and Paweł Wendorff
    Produced by Anima-pol
    Coproduced by Sparkle Animation

    Henki (Norway, Denmark, Slovenia), Drama series, 500,000 EUR
    Created by Jan Trygve Røyneland
    Produced by Klynge
    Coproduced by Scanbox, Staragara (staragara.si)

    How to Win a Political Debate (Serbia, France, Czech Republic), Docuseries, 500,000 EUR
    Created by Mila Turajlic
    Produced by Poppy Pictures
    Coproduced by Survivance, HBO Europe

    Click HERE to see the full list the winning projects.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Projects from FNE Partner Countries Receive Eurimages Co-production Support