European Work in Progress (EWIP) 2025 Unveils Selected Projects and Highlights

HAMBURG: A total of 27 projects have been selected from a record number of over 240 applications for the 8th edition of the industry event European Work in Progress ( EWIP ). The event will be held in Hamburg from 29 September to 1 October 2025. For the first time, EWIP will be held in Hamburg as part of the Filmfest Hamburg Industry Days in cooperation with Filmfest Hamburg and Moin Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein.

All projects, which are in final stages of production, will be presented to EWIP guests and the international jury in 15-minute pitchings, accompanied by direct meetings between filmmakers and producers, distributors, world sales and other supporters, organised by EWIP. The awards are totalling 140,000 EUR.

The International EWIP Jury includes Rémi Bigot, Head of the film department for Semaine de la Critique of Cannes Film Festival, Maren Schmitt, producer of this year’s winner of the Jury Prize in Cannes, Sound of Falling, and Simon Ofenloch, editor of ARTE responsible for the TV channel’s film production department.

The successful film industry conference International Film Distribution Summit (IDFS) will take place 30 September – 2 October 2025, also for the first time in Hamburg as part of the Filmfest Hamburg Industry Days.

With its focus on film distribution, IFDS is a unique platform for international colleagues of the film industry, offering dialogue and networking opportunities specifically for film distributors to analyse the massive changes occurring in the global culture industry. Many keynotes, panels, master classes and informal talks enable the development of new and concrete visions on how film distribution can meaningfully contribute to the perseverance of a vivid culture of democracy.

Each year, IDFS is announcing the Best Innovation Distribution Award, endowed with 10,000 EUR, for innovative and modern distribution work / strategies. The winners in recent years were Elissa Federoff from US distributor Neon in 2022, Enrique Costa, founder and CEO of Elastica Films Spain, in 2023, and the Italian independent distributor Lucky Red in 2024.

European Work in Progress (EWIP) 2025 Selected Projects:

A Little Bit of Dying (wt) (Germany), Tragicomedy

Directed by Marleen Valien

Avenir (Germany, Burkina Faso), Documentary

Directed by Basilio Maritano Sailer

Belén / La otra orilla (Peru, Mexico, France), Coming-of-Age-Drama

Directed by Francesca Canepa

Bike Bike Baby / Sommer auf Asphalt (Germany), Tragicomedy

Directed by Simon Ostermann

Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon (UK, France), Documentary

Directed by Finlay Pretsell

Down by the River / A margem do rio (Brazil, Germany, France), Drama

Directed by Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias

Elephants in the Fog (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway), Drama

Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah

Guardian of the Island (Ethiopia), Drama, Romance

Directed by Sewmehon Yismaw Sendekie

Heirloom (India, Germany), Animation, Drama

Directed by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya

Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany), Documentary

Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

Hidden Hills (France, USA), Drama

Directed by Virgil Vernier

I Spy with My Little Eye / Ameisen fressen kein Halva (Georgia, Germany), Drama

Directed by Alisa Kolosova

Produced by Maverick Film GmbH

I Won’t Die for Love / Yo no moriré de amor (Spain, Belgium), Drama

Directed by Marta Matute

I’ll Be Gone in June (Germany, Switzerland), Drama

Directed by Katharina Rivilis

Kill Me Like a Dog (Bangladesh, Norway), Drama

Directed by Robiul Alam Robi

Mensch Puppe (Germany), Documentary

Directed by Thomas Janze

My Friend the Pornstar / Mein Freund der Pornstar (Austria), Documentary

Directed by Rosa Friedrich

Resonance (Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey), Drama, presented in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab

Directed by Yordan Petkov

Produced by Gar Films, Portokal

Coproduced by Marni Films, Ikinci Yeni Film

Runner / Corredora (Spain), Drama

Directed by Laura García Alonso

The Bog / Klajumā aiz meža (Latvia, Germany, Estonia), Crime Drama

Directed by Reinis Kalviņš

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Junafilm, Meteoriit

The Fourth King / Četvrti kralj (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia), Drama

Directed by Zvonimir Jurić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, A Atalanta

The Guests / Die Gäste (Germany, Spain), Historical Drama

Directed by Cristina Diz, Stefan Butzmühlen

Thursday Night Is Too Dark / Perşembe Gecesi Çok Karanlık (Turkey, Germany, India), Drama

Directed by Onur Sefer

Tour One (Germany, Bulgaria), Thriller

Directed by Seamus McNally

Produced by Tour One Pictures GmbH

Coproduced by Product Vision

Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina), Creative Documentary

Directed by Francisco Marise

Verdandi (Germany, Faroer Islands), Drama

Directed by Dagmar Knöpfel

Wish I Didn’t Know Now; What I Didn’t Know Then / Netav ar vitsode akhla, is rats ar vitsodi mashin (Georgia, Germany), Drama

Directed by George Sikharulidze

Produced by Meridian 1520

Coproduced by Nor Film UG

Click HERE to find more about the selected projects and HERE for more information about EWIP and IFDS 2025.