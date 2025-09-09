European Work in Progress (EWIP) 2025 Unveils Selected Projects and Highlights

All projects, which are in final stages of production, will be presented to EWIP guests and the international jury in 15-minute pitchings, accompanied by direct meetings between filmmakers and producers, distributors, world sales and other supporters, organised by EWIP. The awards are totalling 140,000 EUR.
The International EWIP Jury includes Rémi Bigot, Head of the film department for Semaine de la Critique of Cannes Film Festival, Maren Schmitt, producer of this year’s winner of the Jury Prize in Cannes, Sound of Falling, and Simon Ofenloch, editor of ARTE responsible for the TV channel’s film production department.
The successful film industry conference International Film Distribution Summit (IDFS) will take place 30 September – 2 October 2025, also for the first time in Hamburg as part of the Filmfest Hamburg Industry Days.
With its focus on film distribution, IFDS is a unique platform for international colleagues of the film industry, offering dialogue and networking opportunities specifically for film distributors to analyse the massive changes occurring in the global culture industry. Many keynotes, panels, master classes and informal talks enable the development of new and concrete visions on how film distribution can meaningfully contribute to the perseverance of a vivid culture of democracy.
Each year, IDFS is announcing the Best Innovation Distribution Award, endowed with 10,000 EUR, for innovative and modern distribution work / strategies. The winners in recent years were Elissa Federoff from US distributor Neon in 2022, Enrique Costa, founder and CEO of Elastica Films Spain, in 2023, and the Italian independent distributor Lucky Red in 2024.
European Work in Progress (EWIP) 2025 Selected Projects:
A Little Bit of Dying (wt) (Germany), Tragicomedy
Directed by Marleen Valien
Avenir (Germany, Burkina Faso), Documentary
Directed by Basilio Maritano Sailer
Belén / La otra orilla (Peru, Mexico, France), Coming-of-Age-Drama
Directed by Francesca Canepa
Bike Bike Baby / Sommer auf Asphalt (Germany), Tragicomedy
Directed by Simon Ostermann
Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon (UK, France), Documentary
Directed by Finlay Pretsell
Down by the River / A margem do rio (Brazil, Germany, France), Drama
Directed by Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias
Elephants in the Fog (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway), Drama
Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah
Guardian of the Island (Ethiopia), Drama, Romance
Directed by Sewmehon Yismaw Sendekie
Heirloom (India, Germany), Animation, Drama
Directed by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya
Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany), Documentary
Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
Hidden Hills (France, USA), Drama
Directed by Virgil Vernier
I Spy with My Little Eye / Ameisen fressen kein Halva (Georgia, Germany), Drama
Directed by Alisa Kolosova
Produced by Maverick Film GmbH
I Won’t Die for Love / Yo no moriré de amor (Spain, Belgium), Drama
Directed by Marta Matute
I’ll Be Gone in June (Germany, Switzerland), Drama
Directed by Katharina Rivilis
Kill Me Like a Dog (Bangladesh, Norway), Drama
Directed by Robiul Alam Robi
Mensch Puppe (Germany), Documentary
Directed by Thomas Janze
My Friend the Pornstar / Mein Freund der Pornstar (Austria), Documentary
Directed by Rosa Friedrich
Resonance (Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey), Drama, presented in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab
Directed by Yordan Petkov
Produced by Gar Films, Portokal
Coproduced by Marni Films, Ikinci Yeni Film
Runner / Corredora (Spain), Drama
Directed by Laura García Alonso
The Bog / Klajumā aiz meža (Latvia, Germany, Estonia), Crime Drama
Directed by Reinis Kalviņš
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Junafilm, Meteoriit
The Fourth King / Četvrti kralj (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia), Drama
Directed by Zvonimir Jurić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, A Atalanta
The Guests / Die Gäste (Germany, Spain), Historical Drama
Directed by Cristina Diz, Stefan Butzmühlen
Thursday Night Is Too Dark / Perşembe Gecesi Çok Karanlık (Turkey, Germany, India), Drama
Directed by Onur Sefer
Tour One (Germany, Bulgaria), Thriller
Directed by Seamus McNally
Produced by Tour One Pictures GmbH
Coproduced by Product Vision
Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina), Creative Documentary
Directed by Francisco Marise
Verdandi (Germany, Faroer Islands), Drama
Directed by Dagmar Knöpfel
Wish I Didn’t Know Now; What I Didn’t Know Then / Netav ar vitsode akhla, is rats ar vitsodi mashin (Georgia, Germany), Drama
Directed by George Sikharulidze
Produced by Meridian 1520
Coproduced by Nor Film UG
Click HERE to find more about the selected projects and HERE for more information about EWIP and IFDS 2025.