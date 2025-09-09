09-09-2025

European Work in Progress (EWIP) 2025 Unveils Selected Projects and Highlights

By

    HAMBURG: A total of 27 projects have been selected from a record number of over 240 applications for the 8th edition of the industry event European Work in Progress (EWIP). The event will be held in Hamburg from 29 September to 1 October 2025. For the first time, EWIP will be held in Hamburg as part of the Filmfest Hamburg Industry Days in cooperation with Filmfest Hamburg and Moin Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein.

    All projects, which are in final stages of production, will be presented to EWIP guests and the international jury in 15-minute pitchings, accompanied by direct meetings between filmmakers and producers, distributors, world sales and other supporters, organised by EWIP. The awards are totalling 140,000 EUR.

    The International EWIP Jury includes Rémi Bigot, Head of the film department for Semaine de la Critique of Cannes Film Festival, Maren Schmitt, producer of this year’s winner of the Jury Prize in Cannes, Sound of Falling, and Simon Ofenloch, editor of ARTE responsible for the TV channel’s film production department.

    The successful film industry conference International Film Distribution Summit (IDFS) will take place 30 September – 2 October 2025, also for the first time in Hamburg as part of the Filmfest Hamburg Industry Days.

    With its focus on film distribution, IFDS is a unique platform for international colleagues of the film industry, offering dialogue and networking opportunities specifically for film distributors to analyse the massive changes occurring in the global culture industry. Many keynotes, panels, master classes and informal talks enable the development of new and concrete visions on how film distribution can meaningfully contribute to the perseverance of a vivid culture of democracy.

    Each year, IDFS is announcing the Best Innovation Distribution Award, endowed with 10,000 EUR, for innovative and modern distribution work / strategies. The winners in recent years were Elissa Federoff from US distributor Neon in 2022, Enrique Costa, founder and CEO of Elastica Films Spain, in 2023, and the Italian independent distributor Lucky Red in 2024.

    European Work in Progress (EWIP) 2025 Selected Projects:

    A Little Bit of Dying (wt) (Germany), Tragicomedy
    Directed by Marleen Valien

    Avenir (Germany, Burkina Faso), Documentary
    Directed by Basilio Maritano Sailer

    Belén / La otra orilla (Peru, Mexico, France), Coming-of-Age-Drama
    Directed by Francesca Canepa

    Bike Bike Baby / Sommer auf Asphalt (Germany), Tragicomedy
    Directed by Simon Ostermann

    Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon (UK, France), Documentary
    Directed by Finlay Pretsell

    Down by the River / A margem do rio (Brazil, Germany, France), Drama
    Directed by Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias

    Elephants in the Fog (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway), Drama
    Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah

    Guardian of the Island (Ethiopia), Drama, Romance
    Directed by Sewmehon Yismaw Sendekie

    Heirloom (India, Germany), Animation, Drama
    Directed by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya

    Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany), Documentary
    Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

    Hidden Hills (France, USA), Drama
    Directed by Virgil Vernier

    I Spy with My Little Eye / Ameisen fressen kein Halva (Georgia, Germany), Drama
    Directed by Alisa Kolosova
    Produced by Maverick Film GmbH

    I Won’t Die for Love / Yo no moriré de amor (Spain, Belgium), Drama
    Directed by Marta Matute

    I’ll Be Gone in June (Germany, Switzerland), Drama
    Directed by Katharina Rivilis

    Kill Me Like a Dog (Bangladesh, Norway), Drama
    Directed by Robiul Alam Robi

    Mensch Puppe (Germany), Documentary
    Directed by Thomas Janze

    My Friend the Pornstar / Mein Freund der Pornstar (Austria), Documentary
    Directed by Rosa Friedrich

    Resonance (Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey), Drama, presented in cooperation with TorinoFilmLab
    Directed by Yordan Petkov
    Produced by Gar Films, Portokal
    Coproduced by Marni Films, Ikinci Yeni Film  

    Runner / Corredora (Spain), Drama
    Directed by Laura García Alonso

    The Bog / Klajumā aiz meža (Latvia, Germany, Estonia), Crime Drama
    Directed by Reinis Kalviņš
    Produced by Mistrus Media
    Coproduced by Junafilm, Meteoriit

    The Fourth King / Četvrti kralj (Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia), Drama
    Directed by Zvonimir Jurić 
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by Forum Ljubljana, A Atalanta

    The Guests / Die Gäste (Germany, Spain), Historical Drama
    Directed by Cristina Diz, Stefan Butzmühlen

    Thursday Night Is Too Dark / Perşembe Gecesi Çok Karanlık (Turkey, Germany, India), Drama
    Directed by Onur Sefer

    Tour One (Germany, Bulgaria), Thriller
    Directed by Seamus McNally
    Produced by Tour One Pictures GmbH
    Coproduced by Product Vision

    Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina), Creative Documentary
    Directed by Francisco Marise

    Verdandi (Germany, Faroer Islands), Drama
    Directed by Dagmar Knöpfel

    Wish I Didn’t Know Now; What I Didn’t Know Then /  Netav ar vitsode akhla, is rats ar vitsodi mashin (Georgia, Germany), Drama
    Directed by George Sikharulidze
    Produced by Meridian 1520
    Coproduced by Nor Film UG

    Click HERE to find more about the selected projects and HERE for more information about EWIP and IFDS 2025.

     

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at 2025 Venice: Prize Winners: Golden Lion for Father, Mother, Sister, Brother