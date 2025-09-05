FNE at Venice 2025: Cristian Mungiu, Member of the Jury of 82nd Venice Film Festival

VENICE: FNE spoke to Cristian Mungiu, Member of the Jury of 82nd Venice Film Festival, about his career in film and his new film Fjord starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. which was shot in Norway and is in postproduction. It was a Romanian coproduction with France, Norway, Finland and Sweden and it is his first film in English. Mungiu also wrote the script.

Fjord is produced by Mungiu’s outfit Mobra films with the Norwegian company Eye-Eye Pictures, Why Not Productions and Goodfellas, with Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company, Garage Film, FilmGate Films and Film i Vast.

