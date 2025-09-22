Connecting cottbus 2025 Announces Selected Projects

The projects originate from 16 countries. The cocoPITCH selection (projects in development) offers debut films alongside new work by established filmmakers like Darya Zhuk, Assel Aushakimova or Tonia Noyabrova, of which more than half are helmed by female directors.
The cocoWIP selection of works in progress features new films by Tonia Mishiali, Claudiu Mitcu or Nikola Ljuca, and genres like political thriller, elevated sci-fi and dramas in various shades and colours.
All projects compete for a variety of awards. The filmmakers take part in the cocoLAB in-depth feedback sessions with industry experts, while all participants can join networking events and a framework programme on current coproduction topics.
Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European co-production can apply to attend without a project until 2 October.
cocoPITCH Projects 2025:
Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus
Astana Internet Stars (Kazahstan)
Directed by Assel Aushakimova
Produced by 24 FPS
Attention Whores (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Alica Bednáriková
Produced by nutprodukce
Coproduced by nutprodukcia
Beginners (Lithuania)
Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė
Produced by Smart Casual
Bekki (Kyrgyzstan)
Directed by Aygul Bakanova
Produced by Citylab Production / Kyrgyz National Film Studio
Exactly What It Seems (USA, Poland, Estonia, the Netherlands)
Directed by Darya Zhuk
Produced by TurnstyleTV
Coproduced by Apple Film Production, Allfilm, Topkapi Films
Helmet (Poland)
Directed by Roman Przylipiak
Produced by House Media Company
I’ll Wait for You Last Summer (Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Tonia Noyabrova
Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion
Coproduced by CommonGround Pictures
Lava Love (Greece, Iceland)
Directed by Steve Krikris
Produced by Filmiki Productions
Coproduced by Zik Zak Filmworks
Purgatory (Slovenia, Austria, Greece)
Directed by Žiga Virc
Produced by Lilit
Coproduced by Zwinger Film, Asphalt
MIDPOINT coco Award
Radioamateur (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Habowski
Produced by Watchout Studio
Saros (Turkey)
Directed by Ozan Yoleri
Produced by Monday Film
Coproduced by Vigo Film
Some Good News (Hungary)
Directed by László Csuja
Produced by Cinesuper
The Inspector’s Debt (Bulgaria, Latvia)
Directed by Teodora Markova
Produced by Mirrormind
Coproduced by VFS Films
cocoWIP Projects 2025:
Monarch (Romania, Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Dan Radu Mihai
Produced by Redwood Productions
Coproduced by Armadillo Productions, Dash Film, 8Heads Productions, Tajine Studio
Rattlesnakes (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro)
Directed by Nikola Ljuca
Produced by Biberche Productions
Coproduced by Perfo Production, Maxima Film, Skopje Film, Horsefly Films, Palchica Productions, Bitter Frames Production
Swaps (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria)
Directed by Gjorce Stavreski
Produced by Fragment Film
Coproduced by Silk Films, Palchica Productions, Push Pull Production
The Champion (Czech Republic)
Directed by Bohdan Karásek
Produced by Beginner’s Mind
The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)
Directed by Tonia Mishiali
Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films
Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films
What God Thinks About Animals (Romania)
Directed by Claudiu Mitcu
Produced by Parada Film
Coproduced by We Are Basca
