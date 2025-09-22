22-09-2025

Connecting cottbus 2025 Announces Selected Projects

By

    COTTBUS: The East-West coproduction market connecting cottbus (coco) has announced its vibrant and diverse selection of projects to be pitched at its 27th edition, running from 5-7 November during the FilmFestival Cottbus (4 – 9 November 2025).

    The projects originate from 16 countries. The cocoPITCH selection (projects in development) offers debut films alongside new work by established filmmakers like Darya Zhuk, Assel Aushakimova or Tonia Noyabrova, of which more than half are helmed by female directors.
     
    The cocoWIP selection of works in progress features new films by Tonia Mishiali, Claudiu Mitcu or Nikola Ljuca, and genres like political thriller, elevated sci-fi and dramas in various shades and colours.

    All projects compete for a variety of awards. The filmmakers take part in the cocoLAB in-depth feedback sessions with industry experts, while all participants can join networking events and a framework programme on current coproduction topics.
     
    Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European co-production can apply to attend without a project until 2 October.

    cocoPITCH Projects 2025:

    Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus

    Astana Internet Stars (Kazahstan)
    Directed by Assel Aushakimova
    Produced by 24 FPS

    Attention Whores (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Alica Bednáriková
    Produced by nutprodukce
    Coproduced by nutprodukcia

    Beginners (Lithuania)
    Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė
    Produced by Smart Casual

    Bekki (Kyrgyzstan)
    Directed by Aygul Bakanova
    Produced by Citylab Production / Kyrgyz National Film Studio

    Exactly What It Seems (USA, Poland, Estonia, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Darya Zhuk
    Produced by TurnstyleTV
    Coproduced by Apple Film Production, Allfilm, Topkapi Films

    Helmet (Poland)
    Directed by Roman Przylipiak
    Produced by House Media Company

    I’ll Wait for You Last Summer (Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Tonia Noyabrova
    Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion
    Coproduced by CommonGround Pictures

    Lava Love (Greece, Iceland)
    Directed by Steve Krikris
    Produced by Filmiki Productions
    Coproduced by Zik Zak Filmworks

    Purgatory (Slovenia, Austria, Greece)
    Directed by Žiga Virc
    Produced by Lilit
    Coproduced by Zwinger Film, Asphalt

    MIDPOINT coco Award

    Radioamateur (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Habowski
    Produced by Watchout Studio

    Saros (Turkey)
    Directed by Ozan Yoleri
    Produced by Monday Film
    Coproduced by Vigo Film

    Some Good News (Hungary)
    Directed by László Csuja
    Produced by Cinesuper

    The Inspector’s Debt (Bulgaria, Latvia)
    Directed by Teodora Markova
    Produced by Mirrormind
    Coproduced by VFS Films

    cocoWIP Projects 2025:

    Monarch (Romania, Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Dan Radu Mihai
    Produced by Redwood Productions
    Coproduced by Armadillo Productions, Dash Film, 8Heads Productions, Tajine Studio

    Rattlesnakes (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro)
    Directed by Nikola Ljuca
    Produced by Biberche Productions
    Coproduced by Perfo Production, Maxima Film, Skopje Film, Horsefly Films, Palchica Productions, Bitter Frames Production

    Swaps (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Gjorce Stavreski
    Produced by Fragment Film
    Coproduced by Silk Films, Palchica Productions, Push Pull Production

    The Champion (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Bohdan Karásek
    Produced by Beginner’s Mind

    The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)
    Directed by Tonia Mishiali
    Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films
    Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films

    What God Thinks About Animals (Romania)
    Directed by Claudiu Mitcu
    Produced by Parada Film
    Coproduced by We Are Basca

    Click HERE for more information.

    Published in Region

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« French World Sales CHARADES will receive the Best International Innovation Distribution Award 2025 of the INTERNATIONAL FILM DISTRIBUTION SUMMIT