Connecting cottbus 2025 Announces Selected Projects

COTTBUS: The East-West coproduction market connecting cottbus ( coco ) has announced its vibrant and diverse selection of projects to be pitched at its 27th edition, running from 5-7 November during the FilmFestival Cottbus (4 – 9 November 2025).

The projects originate from 16 countries. The cocoPITCH selection (projects in development) offers debut films alongside new work by established filmmakers like Darya Zhuk, Assel Aushakimova or Tonia Noyabrova, of which more than half are helmed by female directors.



The cocoWIP selection of works in progress features new films by Tonia Mishiali, Claudiu Mitcu or Nikola Ljuca, and genres like political thriller, elevated sci-fi and dramas in various shades and colours.

All projects compete for a variety of awards. The filmmakers take part in the cocoLAB in-depth feedback sessions with industry experts, while all participants can join networking events and a framework programme on current coproduction topics.



Producers, sales agents, commissioning editors and other industry representatives active in East-West European co-production can apply to attend without a project until 2 October.

cocoPITCH Projects 2025:

Special Pitch Award FilmFestival Cottbus

Astana Internet Stars (Kazahstan)

Directed by Assel Aushakimova

Produced by 24 FPS

Attention Whores (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Alica Bednáriková

Produced by nutprodukce

Coproduced by nutprodukcia

Beginners (Lithuania)

Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė

Produced by Smart Casual

Bekki (Kyrgyzstan)

Directed by Aygul Bakanova

Produced by Citylab Production / Kyrgyz National Film Studio

Exactly What It Seems (USA, Poland, Estonia, the Netherlands)

Directed by Darya Zhuk

Produced by TurnstyleTV

Coproduced by Apple Film Production, Allfilm, Topkapi Films

Helmet (Poland)

Directed by Roman Przylipiak

Produced by House Media Company

I’ll Wait for You Last Summer (Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Tonia Noyabrova

Produced by Sommerhaus Filmproduktion

Coproduced by CommonGround Pictures

Lava Love (Greece, Iceland)

Directed by Steve Krikris

Produced by Filmiki Productions

Coproduced by Zik Zak Filmworks

Purgatory (Slovenia, Austria, Greece)

Directed by Žiga Virc

Produced by Lilit

Coproduced by Zwinger Film, Asphalt

MIDPOINT coco Award

Radioamateur (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Habowski

Produced by Watchout Studio

Saros (Turkey)

Directed by Ozan Yoleri

Produced by Monday Film

Coproduced by Vigo Film

Some Good News (Hungary)

Directed by László Csuja

Produced by Cinesuper

The Inspector’s Debt (Bulgaria, Latvia)

Directed by Teodora Markova

Produced by Mirrormind

Coproduced by VFS Films

cocoWIP Projects 2025:

Monarch (Romania, Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Dan Radu Mihai

Produced by Redwood Productions

Coproduced by Armadillo Productions, Dash Film, 8Heads Productions, Tajine Studio

Rattlesnakes (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro)

Directed by Nikola Ljuca

Produced by Biberche Productions

Coproduced by Perfo Production, Maxima Film, Skopje Film, Horsefly Films, Palchica Productions, Bitter Frames Production

Swaps (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria)

Directed by Gjorce Stavreski

Produced by Fragment Film

Coproduced by Silk Films, Palchica Productions, Push Pull Production

The Champion (Czech Republic)

Directed by Bohdan Karásek

Produced by Beginner’s Mind

The Lion at My Back (Cyprus, Luxembourg, Greece)

Directed by Tonia Mishiali

Produced by Bark Like A Cat Films

Coproduced by Iris Productions, Avaton Films

What God Thinks About Animals (Romania)

Directed by Claudiu Mitcu

Produced by Parada Film

Coproduced by We Are Basca

Click HERE for more information.