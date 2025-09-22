French World Sales CHARADES will receive the Best International Innovation Distribution Award 2025 of the INTERNATIONAL FILM DISTRIBUTION SUMMIT

The three founders of CHARADES, winner of this year’s Best International Innovation Distribution Award 2025: Pierre Mazars (left), Carole Baraton (middle), Yohann Comte (right)

We're happy to announce that French world sales CHARADES and its co-founder and chairman Yohann Comte will receive the Best International Innovation Distribution Award at this year's 4th International Film Distribution Summit. The award ceremony will take place in Hamburg on Wednesday, October 1st 2025.

Carole Baraton, Yohann Comte, Pierre Mazars founded CHARADES in January 2017, following successful tenures as respectively head and VPs of International Sales at Wild Bunch, Gaumont and StudioCanal.

In the years after its founding CHARADES has handled international sales on a wide range of acclaimed titles, including: DIAMANTINO by Gabriel Abrantes (Nespresso Grand Prize 2018), N’Wave Studio’s 3D animation THE QUEEN’S CORGI, BELLE by Mamoru Hosoda (Cannes Official Selection 2021), AFTERSUN by Charlotte Wells (2022 Critics’ Week French Touch Prize and box-office success), SANCTUARY by Zachary Wigon starring Margaret Qualley, SCRAPPER by Charlotte Regan (2023 Sundance Grand Jury Prize), DISCO BOY by Giacomo Abbruzzese (Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution, 2023), HOUNDS by Kamal Lazraq (2023 Un Certain Regard Jury Prize), and SORRY, BABY by Eva Victor (2024 Sundance US Dramatic Competition). In 2024 CHARADES presented seven films at the Cannes Film Festival across various sections (Critics’s Week, Directors’ Fortnight, Un Certain Regard), including ARMAND by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, which was awarded the Caméra d’Or for best first feature.

