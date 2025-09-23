Preparations for 10th European Arthouse Cinema Day

BERLIN: After a successful 9th edition, the European Arthouse Cinema Day ( EACD ) returns to cinemas around the world on 23 November 2025, organised by the International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas - CICAE in collaboration with Eurimages and the Europa Cinemas network.

The events and screenings will take place in over 700 cinemas in more than 45 countries. EACD is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the vitality of arthouse cinema, to connect with audiences, and explore new ways of programming European films.

The political message of the event is obvious: the arthouse movement stands up for tolerance, democracy and open exchanges beyond borders and cultures.

This year, strong figures of the arthouse cinema are supporting EACD, including Mascha Schilinski, Teona Strugar Mitevska, Carla Simón, Karim Ainouz, Flóra Anna Buda, Aki Kurismäki, Sean Baker, Samatha Quan, and Maryam Touzani.

The 2024 figures stand for the success of the European Arthouse Cinema Day: up to 630 cinemas from 46 countries involved, and around 75,000 spectators.

The workshops were attended by approximately 200 participants from 30 countries around the world, and 10 new countries joined, including Bangladesh, South Korea, Brazil, Ireland, and Turkey.

The patrons of the European Arthouse Cinema Day are Sabine Verheyen, Vice-President of the European Parliament, in charge of LUX – The European Audience Film Award; Rachida Dati, the French Minister for Culture; and Claudia Roth, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and Media (Germany).

