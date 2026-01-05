Tales from the Magic Garden: Slovenian Distribution Success

The feature-length animated film Tales from the Magic Garden has become one of the most successful Slovenian cinema releases of 2025 , confirming the strength and potential of domestic film distribution. A co-production between Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and France , the film tells a heartfelt story of three young siblings navigating loss and imagination through enchanting tales brought to life in handcrafted stop-motion animation.

In a year marked by a growing appetite for domestic and co-produced films, Tales from the Magic Garden achieved remarkable popularity in Slovenia. It ranked as the third most-watched Slovenian film of 2025, drawing over 15.000 viewers in cinemas across the country. This achievement is particularly significant for an animated film and reflects strong audience interest, positive word of mouth, and an effective distribution strategy.

The film’s Slovenian release has been led by Animateka Distribution, whose release strategy approach extends beyond standard cinema screenings. Due to continued demand, the distribution will carry on into 2026, with a special focus on school screenings and educational programmes, developed in close collaboration with the distributor. This strategy ensures long-term visibility and access for young audiences across the country.

The film has attracted significant international attention, earning two nominations at the European Film Awards 2026 in the categories European Film and European Animated Feature Film.

Tales from the Magic Garden is also presented with accessibility in mind, including screenings adapted for deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences as well as blind and visually impaired viewers, underlining a strong commitment to inclusive cinema experiences.

Complementing the film’s theatrical presence, a behind-the-scenes exhibition at the Slovenian Cinematheque offers visitors a deeper look into the artistry of stop-motion animation. Open until 28 June 2026, the exhibition showcases original puppets, sets and interactive elements, inviting audiences to explore the creative process that brought the film to life.

Both the film and the accompanying exhibition remain accessible to the public, offering multiple entry points for audiences to engage with the story and its creative process. The continued success of Tales from the Magic Garden highlights not only the film’s artistic appeal, but also the growing strength of Slovenian cinematic distribution, particularly for family-oriented, high-quality animated works that reach audiences well beyond their initial release year.

Credits

Directors: David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, and Jean-Claude Roze.

Produced by: Maurfilm, Artichoke, ZVVIKS, and Vivement Lundi !

Co-produced by: Czech Television, Slovak Television and Radio, RTV Slovenia, Pictanovo.

With the support of: Région Hauts-de-France, studio Personne n’est parfait!, Creative Europe MEDIA, Eurimages, Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Slovenian Film Centre, Public Agency of the Republic of Slovenia, Film Studio Viba Film Ljubljana, Région Bretagne / Bretagne Cinéma, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, TVR Tempo – Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, TébéSud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne and NuFrame.