Winners of the 8th European Work in Progress (EWIP)

During the two days of EWIP, around 300 professionals from the European film industry (world sales, distribution, festivals, production, financing and marketing) met up to look for the most promising film projects of the coming months and to exchange ideas.
The award winners were selected from among the 27 international film projects presented. The total amount of the prizes is 140,000 EUR.
This year's EWIP guests included curators and programmers from Berlinale, Venice, Locarno, Cannes (Quinzaine des Cineastes, Semaine de la Critique), Karlovy Vary, Tribeca, Edinburg and Göteborg. They were joined by some of the most important international and European sales agents, including mk2, Luxbox, Totem, Charades, Heretic, Be for Films, Memento Films, Playtime, Beta Cinema, The Match Factory, The Party Film Sales, Lucky Number, TrustNordisk, Fandango Film Sales and True Colours.
High-profile guests from the film distribution sector also came to Hamburg, namely Imagine Film Distribution, Diaphana, Conic, KMBO, Teodora Films, Arizona Films, I Wonder Pictures, Wanted and Mozinet.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
European Work in Progress OneGate Media Award:
Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina), Creative documentary
Directed by Francisco Marise
Produced by La Claqueta PC, Amania Films
Coproduced by Amateur Cinema
European Work in Progress The Post Republic Award:
Elephants in the Fog (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway), Drama
Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah
Produced by Die Gesellschaft DGS, Underground Talkies Nepal, Les Valseurs Bordeaux
Coproduced by Jayantii Creations, Zischlermann Filmproduktion, Enquadramento, Bubble Project, Storm Films
European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award:
Kill Me Like a Dog (Bangladesh, Norway), Drama
Directed by Robiul Alam Robi
Produced by Made in Banialulu
Coproduced by Sunday Films
European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award:
Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany), Drama
Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
Produced by Menuetto Film
Coproduced by Leitwolf Filmproduktion, Les Films du Fleuve, Topkapi Films
European Work in Progress D-Facto Studios Award:
Down by the River / A margem to rio (Brazil, Germany, France), Drama
Directed by Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias
Produced by Gatopardo Filmes
Coproduced by Tama Filmproduktion, Poetik Films
European Work in Progress D-Facto Studios Award:
I Spy with My Little Eye / Ameisen fressen kein Halva (Georgia, Germany), Drama
Directed by Alisa Kolosova
Produced by Maverick Film GmbH
European Work in Progress Loft Tonstudios Award:
Runner (Spain), Drama
Directed by Laura García Alonso
Produced by Distinto Films
Coproduced by Elastica Films, Dos soles media
European Work in Progress CineGate Award:
Hidden Hills (France, USA), Drama
Directed by Virgil Vernier
Produced by Petit Film, Opening Nights Films
Coproduced by Blossom Street Films
European Work in Progress Optical Arts Award:
Belén / La otra orilla (Peru, Mexico, France), Coming-of-Age-Drama
Directed by Francesca Canepa
Produced by Split Films
Coproduced by Piano, Tripode Productions
European Work in Progress Zeigermann_Audio Award:
Heirloom (India, Germany), Animation, Drama
Directed by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya
Produced by Odd & Even, Otter Fabian & Fred, Potocol, NFDC, Pom Pom Animation
European Work in Progress mm filmpresse Award:
Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon (UK, France), Documentary
Directed by Finlay Pretsell
Produced by Parcel of Rogues Ltd
Coproduced by Grand Ourse Films
European Work in Progress Gruvi Award:
Guardian of the Island (Ethiopia), Drama, Romance
Directed by Sewmehon Yismaw Sendekie
Produced by Tamirat Mekonen Film Production
European Work in Progress Way Film Translation Award:
I’ll Be Gone in June (Germany, Switzerland), Drama
Directed by Katharina Rivilis
Produced by Road Movies GmbH
Coproduced by Wolfskind Films, 8Horses
European Work in Progress Zeitkostüm Award:
Verdandi (Germany, Faroer Islands)
Directed by Dagmar Knöpfel
Produced by Elfenholtz Film GmbH
Coproduced by Gretchenfilm GmbH
