Winners of the 8th European Work in Progress (EWIP)

    HAMBURG The 8th edition of the established industry event European Work in Progress (EWIP) culminated in a festive award ceremony on 30 October 2025 at its new location in Hamburg. In cooperation with FILMFEST HAMBURG and MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, EWIP took place for the first time as part of FILMFEST HAMBURG INDUSTRY DAYS.

    During the two days of EWIP, around 300 professionals from the European film industry (world sales, distribution, festivals, production, financing and marketing) met up to look for the most promising film projects of the coming months and to exchange ideas.

    The award winners were selected from among the 27 international film projects presented. The total amount of the prizes is 140,000 EUR.

    This year's EWIP guests included curators and programmers from Berlinale, Venice, Locarno, Cannes (Quinzaine des Cineastes, Semaine de la Critique), Karlovy Vary, Tribeca, Edinburg and Göteborg. They were joined by some of the most important international and European sales agents, including mk2, Luxbox, Totem, Charades, Heretic, Be for Films, Memento Films, Playtime, Beta Cinema, The Match Factory, The Party Film Sales, Lucky Number, TrustNordisk, Fandango Film Sales and True Colours.

    High-profile guests from the film distribution sector also came to Hamburg, namely Imagine Film Distribution, Diaphana, Conic, KMBO, Teodora Films, Arizona Films, I Wonder Pictures, Wanted and Mozinet.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    European Work in Progress OneGate Media Award:
    Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina), Creative documentary
    Directed by Francisco Marise
    Produced by La Claqueta PC, Amania Films
    Coproduced by Amateur Cinema

    European Work in Progress The Post Republic Award:
    Elephants in the Fog (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway), Drama
    Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah
    Produced by Die Gesellschaft DGS, Underground Talkies Nepal, Les Valseurs Bordeaux
    Coproduced by Jayantii Creations, Zischlermann Filmproduktion, Enquadramento, Bubble Project, Storm Films

    European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award:
    Kill Me Like a Dog (Bangladesh, Norway), Drama
    Directed by Robiul Alam Robi
    Produced by Made in Banialulu
    Coproduced by Sunday Films

    European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award:
    Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany), Drama
    Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
    Produced by Menuetto Film
    Coproduced by Leitwolf Filmproduktion, Les Films du Fleuve, Topkapi Films

    European Work in Progress D-Facto Studios Award:
    Down by the River / A margem to rio (Brazil, Germany, France), Drama
    Directed by Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias
    Produced by Gatopardo Filmes
    Coproduced by Tama Filmproduktion, Poetik Films

    European Work in Progress D-Facto Studios Award:
    I Spy with My Little Eye / Ameisen fressen kein Halva (Georgia, Germany), Drama
    Directed by Alisa Kolosova
    Produced by Maverick Film GmbH

    European Work in Progress Loft Tonstudios Award:
    Runner (Spain), Drama
    Directed by Laura García Alonso
    Produced by Distinto Films
    Coproduced by Elastica Films, Dos soles media

    European Work in Progress CineGate Award:
    Hidden Hills (France, USA), Drama
    Directed by Virgil Vernier
    Produced by Petit Film, Opening Nights Films
    Coproduced by Blossom Street Films

    European Work in Progress Optical Arts Award:
    Belén / La otra orilla (Peru, Mexico, France), Coming-of-Age-Drama
    Directed by Francesca Canepa
    Produced by Split Films
    Coproduced by Piano, Tripode Productions

    European Work in Progress Zeigermann_Audio Award:
    Heirloom (India, Germany), Animation, Drama
    Directed by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya
    Produced by Odd & Even, Otter Fabian & Fred, Potocol, NFDC, Pom Pom Animation

    European Work in Progress mm filmpresse Award:
    Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon (UK, France), Documentary
    Directed by Finlay Pretsell
    Produced by Parcel of Rogues Ltd
    Coproduced by Grand Ourse Films

    European Work in Progress Gruvi Award:
    Guardian of the Island (Ethiopia), Drama, Romance
    Directed by Sewmehon Yismaw Sendekie
    Produced by Tamirat Mekonen Film Production

    European Work in Progress Way Film Translation Award:
    I’ll Be Gone in June (Germany, Switzerland), Drama
    Directed by Katharina Rivilis
    Produced by Road Movies GmbH
    Coproduced by Wolfskind Films, 8Horses

    European Work in Progress Zeitkostüm Award:
    Verdandi (Germany, Faroer Islands)
    Directed by Dagmar Knöpfel
    Produced by Elfenholtz Film GmbH
    Coproduced by Gretchenfilm GmbH

