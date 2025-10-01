Winners of the 8th European Work in Progress (EWIP)

HAMBURG The 8th edition of the established industry event European Work in Progress ( EWIP ) culminated in a festive award ceremony on 30 October 2025 at its new location in Hamburg. In cooperation with FILMFEST HAMBURG and MOIN Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, EWIP took place for the first time as part of FILMFEST HAMBURG INDUSTRY DAYS.

During the two days of EWIP, around 300 professionals from the European film industry (world sales, distribution, festivals, production, financing and marketing) met up to look for the most promising film projects of the coming months and to exchange ideas.

The award winners were selected from among the 27 international film projects presented. The total amount of the prizes is 140,000 EUR.

This year's EWIP guests included curators and programmers from Berlinale, Venice, Locarno, Cannes (Quinzaine des Cineastes, Semaine de la Critique), Karlovy Vary, Tribeca, Edinburg and Göteborg. They were joined by some of the most important international and European sales agents, including mk2, Luxbox, Totem, Charades, Heretic, Be for Films, Memento Films, Playtime, Beta Cinema, The Match Factory, The Party Film Sales, Lucky Number, TrustNordisk, Fandango Film Sales and True Colours.

High-profile guests from the film distribution sector also came to Hamburg, namely Imagine Film Distribution, Diaphana, Conic, KMBO, Teodora Films, Arizona Films, I Wonder Pictures, Wanted and Mozinet.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

European Work in Progress OneGate Media Award:

Truck Driver / Camionero (Spain, Argentina), Creative documentary

Directed by Francisco Marise

Produced by La Claqueta PC, Amania Films

Coproduced by Amateur Cinema

European Work in Progress The Post Republic Award:

Elephants in the Fog (Nepal, Germany, Brazil, France, Norway), Drama

Directed by Abinash Bikram Shah

Produced by Die Gesellschaft DGS, Underground Talkies Nepal, Les Valseurs Bordeaux

Coproduced by Jayantii Creations, Zischlermann Filmproduktion, Enquadramento, Bubble Project, Storm Films

European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award:

Kill Me Like a Dog (Bangladesh, Norway), Drama

Directed by Robiul Alam Robi

Produced by Made in Banialulu

Coproduced by Sunday Films

European Work in Progress K13 Studios Award:

Heysel 85 (Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany), Drama

Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

Produced by Menuetto Film

Coproduced by Leitwolf Filmproduktion, Les Films du Fleuve, Topkapi Films

European Work in Progress D-Facto Studios Award:

Down by the River / A margem to rio (Brazil, Germany, France), Drama

Directed by Enock Carvalho, Matheus Farias

Produced by Gatopardo Filmes

Coproduced by Tama Filmproduktion, Poetik Films

European Work in Progress D-Facto Studios Award:

I Spy with My Little Eye / Ameisen fressen kein Halva (Georgia, Germany), Drama

Directed by Alisa Kolosova

Produced by Maverick Film GmbH

European Work in Progress Loft Tonstudios Award:

Runner (Spain), Drama

Directed by Laura García Alonso

Produced by Distinto Films

Coproduced by Elastica Films, Dos soles media

European Work in Progress CineGate Award:

Hidden Hills (France, USA), Drama

Directed by Virgil Vernier

Produced by Petit Film, Opening Nights Films

Coproduced by Blossom Street Films

European Work in Progress Optical Arts Award:

Belén / La otra orilla (Peru, Mexico, France), Coming-of-Age-Drama

Directed by Francesca Canepa

Produced by Split Films

Coproduced by Piano, Tripode Productions

European Work in Progress Zeigermann_Audio Award:

Heirloom (India, Germany), Animation, Drama

Directed by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya

Produced by Odd & Even, Otter Fabian & Fred, Potocol, NFDC, Pom Pom Animation

European Work in Progress mm filmpresse Award:

Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon (UK, France), Documentary

Directed by Finlay Pretsell

Produced by Parcel of Rogues Ltd

Coproduced by Grand Ourse Films

European Work in Progress Gruvi Award:

Guardian of the Island (Ethiopia), Drama, Romance

Directed by Sewmehon Yismaw Sendekie

Produced by Tamirat Mekonen Film Production

European Work in Progress Way Film Translation Award:

I’ll Be Gone in June (Germany, Switzerland), Drama

Directed by Katharina Rivilis

Produced by Road Movies GmbH

Coproduced by Wolfskind Films, 8Horses

European Work in Progress Zeitkostüm Award:

Verdandi (Germany, Faroer Islands)

Directed by Dagmar Knöpfel

Produced by Elfenholtz Film GmbH

Coproduced by Gretchenfilm GmbH

