DOG OF GOD Nominated for the European Film Awards

We are pleased to announce that DOG OF GOD has been nominated for the European Film Awards and waiting for your vote - Best Animated Feature Film and also competing in the main Best European Film

Directed by the Brothers Abele Trio and featuring artwork by Harijs Grundmanis, Dog of God is a daring and uncompromising animated feature that has emerged as one of the most unconventional European films of the year.



Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Dog of God has screened at over 50 international film festivals worldwide. The film has drawn strong attention for its radical rotoscope animation, transgressive humor, and fearless engagement with European history, religion, sexuality, and collective hysteria.

The film is currently reaching audiences internationally with theatrical releases by Cartuna in the United States, ESC Films in France, Little Dream Pictures / Brave New Work in Germany, and Weird Wave / Videorama in Greece.

Synopsis

In a 17th-century Swedish Livonian village, constant rain and drunkenness prevail. When a stolen relic sparks accusations of witchcraft, an 80-year-old self-proclaimed werewolf known as the Dog of God arrives with a mysterious gift: the Devil’s Balls. His appearance triggers a chain of increasingly unhinged events that culminate in a wild sexual rave, transforming the village into a frenzy of unleashed desires, fear, and collective madness.

Dog of God is inspired by a real historical werewolf trial, the case of Thiess of Kaltenbrun, a 17th-century Livonian peasant who claimed to be a werewolf fighting the Devil to protect humanity. While rooted in documented history, the film pushes the story into new territory through animation, ultimately erupting into a vision inspired by dancing mania, the historical phenomenon in which entire European villages were seized by uncontrollable communal dancing.

With its uncompromising vision and bold artistic language, DOG OF GOD stands as a unique European animated film — one that embraces risk, excess, and provocation.