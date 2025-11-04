04-11-2025

FNE Oscar Watch 2026: FNE Partner Countries Oscar Contenders

    I&#039;m Not Everything I Want to Be by Klára Tasovská I'm Not Everything I Want to Be by Klára Tasovská credit: Libuše Jarcovjáková

    WARSAW: Below are the films produced by FNE partner countries that have been submitted for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

    The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.

    Films from FNE Partner Countries Submitted for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in the Best International Feature Film Category:

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
    Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Documentary
    Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
    Produced by Deblokada

    BULGARIA
    Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, France)
    Directed by Milko Lazarov
    Produced by Red Carpet, 42film, Amour Fou
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

    CROATIA
    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart 
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP,  the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    CZECH REPUBLIC
    I’m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Documentary
    Directed by Klára Tasovská
    Produced by Somatic Films
    Coproduced by nutprodukcia, Mischief Films, ARTE, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    ESTONIA
    Long Papers / Pikad paberid (Estonia), Animated film
    Directed by Meel Paliale
    Produced by Tallifornia Productions
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tallifornia Film Fund

    GEORGIA
    Panopticon / Panoptikoni (Georgia, France, Romania, Italy)
    Directed by George Sikharulidze
    Produced by 20 Steps 
    Coproduced by FILM02, Tangaj Production, More Rosse Production
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde (French CNC), Ile-de-France, MIC Co-production Fund, RAI Cinema, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National TelevisionChainsaw Europe

    HUNGARY
    Orphan / Árva (Hungary, UK, France, Germany)
    Directed by László Nemes
    Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, and AR Content
    Coproduced by Lumen,Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion
    Supported by he National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media and AR Content alongside the Global Screen Fund, CNC, FFA

    MONTENEGRO
    Tower of Strength / Obraz (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Nikola Vukcević 
    Produced by Galileo Productions
    Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film
    Support bythe Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM

    LATVIA
    Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA), Animated film
    Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele
    Produced by Tritone Studio 
    Coproduced by Lumiere Lab
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia through the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU)

    LITHUANIA
    The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)
    Directed by Ignas Miškinis
    Produced by IN SCRIPT 
    Coproduced by Nafta Film
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film CentreLRT

    NORTH MACEDONIA
    The Tale of Silyan / Siljan (USA, UK, North Macedonia), Documentary
    Directed by Tamara Kotevska
    Produced by The Cornershop, Ciconia Film, Nest Production, Concordia Studio

    POLAND
    Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Marlene Film Production
    Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ PolskaBarrandov StudioCzech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
    Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

    ROMANIA
    Traffic / Jaful secolului (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
    Produced by Mindset Productions
    Coproduced by Les Films du Fleuve, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Avanpost MediaMobra Films 
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, VAF and CCA Belgium, Nederlands FilmFonds, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    SERBIA
    Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)
    Directed by David Jovanović
    Produced by Pointless Films 
    Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme

    SLOVAKIA
    Father / Otec (Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tereza Nvotová
    Produced by DANAE Production
    Coproduced by moloko filmLava Films the Czech Television 
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

    SLOVENIA
    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by Spok Films
    Coproduced by Staragara IT, 365 Films, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, OINK, with Sister (France) asassociate producer
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreEurimagesFS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center  Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

