FNE Oscar Watch 2026: FNE Partner Countries Oscar Contenders

I'm Not Everything I Want to Be by Klára Tasovská

WARSAW: Below are the films produced by FNE partner countries that have been submitted for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.

Films from FNE Partner Countries Submitted for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in the Best International Feature Film Category:

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Documentary

Directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Produced by Deblokada

BULGARIA

Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, France)

Directed by Milko Lazarov

Produced by Red Carpet, 42film, Amour Fou

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages

CROATIA

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

CZECH REPUBLIC

I’m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Documentary

Directed by Klára Tasovská

Produced by Somatic Films

Coproduced by nutprodukcia, Mischief Films, ARTE, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

ESTONIA

Long Papers / Pikad paberid (Estonia), Animated film

Directed by Meel Paliale

Produced by Tallifornia Productions

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tallifornia Film Fund

GEORGIA

Panopticon / Panoptikoni (Georgia, France, Romania, Italy)

Directed by George Sikharulidze

Produced by 20 Steps

Coproduced by FILM02, Tangaj Production, More Rosse Production

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde (French CNC), Ile-de-France, MIC Co-production Fund, RAI Cinema, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National Television, Chainsaw Europe

HUNGARY

Orphan / Árva (Hungary, UK, France, Germany)

Directed by László Nemes

Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, and AR Content

Coproduced by Lumen,Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion

Supported by he National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media and AR Content alongside the Global Screen Fund, CNC, FFA

MONTENEGRO

Tower of Strength / Obraz (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Nikola Vukcević

Produced by Galileo Productions

Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film

Support bythe Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM

LATVIA

Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA), Animated film

Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele

Produced by Tritone Studio

Coproduced by Lumiere Lab

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia through the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU)

LITHUANIA

The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Ignas Miškinis

Produced by IN SCRIPT

Coproduced by Nafta Film

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT

NORTH MACEDONIA

The Tale of Silyan / Siljan (USA, UK, North Macedonia), Documentary

Directed by Tamara Kotevska

Produced by The Cornershop, Ciconia Film, Nest Production, Concordia Studio

POLAND

Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon

Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

ROMANIA

Traffic / Jaful secolului (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)

Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai

Produced by Mindset Productions

Coproduced by Les Films du Fleuve, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Avanpost Media, Mobra Films

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, VAF and CCA Belgium, Nederlands FilmFonds, Creative Europe – MEDIA

SERBIA

Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)

Directed by David Jovanović

Produced by Pointless Films

Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme

SLOVAKIA

Father / Otec (Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by DANAE Production

Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute

SLOVENIA

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by Spok Films

Coproduced by Staragara IT, 365 Films, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, OINK, with Sister (France) asassociate producer

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA