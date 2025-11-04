FNE Oscar Watch 2026: FNE Partner Countries Oscar Contenders

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual awards of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.
Films from FNE Partner Countries Submitted for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Award in the Best International Feature Film Category:
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Documentary
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada
BULGARIA
Tarika (Bulgaria, Germany, France)
Directed by Milko Lazarov
Produced by Red Carpet, 42film, Amour Fou
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe – MEDIA, MDM, ZDF/Arte, Film Fund Luxembourg, Eurimages
CROATIA
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia), Documentary
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
CZECH REPUBLIC
I’m Not Everything I Want to Be / Ještě nejsem, kým chci být (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Documentary
Directed by Klára Tasovská
Produced by Somatic Films
Coproduced by nutprodukcia, Mischief Films, ARTE, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
ESTONIA
Long Papers / Pikad paberid (Estonia), Animated film
Directed by Meel Paliale
Produced by Tallifornia Productions
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Tallifornia Film Fund
GEORGIA
Panopticon / Panoptikoni (Georgia, France, Romania, Italy)
Directed by George Sikharulidze
Produced by 20 Steps
Coproduced by FILM02, Tangaj Production, More Rosse Production
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Aide aux cinémas du monde (French CNC), Ile-de-France, MIC Co-production Fund, RAI Cinema, the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian National Television, Chainsaw Europe
HUNGARY
Orphan / Árva (Hungary, UK, France, Germany)
Directed by László Nemes
Produced by Pioneer Productions, Good Chaos, Mid March Media, and AR Content
Coproduced by Lumen,Twenty Twenty Vision Filmproduktion
Supported by he National Film Institute - Hungary (NFI), Mid March Media and AR Content alongside the Global Screen Fund, CNC, FFA
MONTENEGRO
Tower of Strength / Obraz (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Nikola Vukcević
Produced by Galileo Productions
Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film
Support bythe Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM
LATVIA
Dog of God / Dieva suns (Latvia, USA), Animated film
Directed by Lauris and Raitis Ābele
Produced by Tritone Studio
Coproduced by Lumiere Lab
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia through the EU’s Recovery assistance for cohesion and the territories of Europe (REACT-EU)
LITHUANIA
The Southern Chronicles / Pietinia Kronikas (Lithuania, Estonia)
Directed by Ignas Miškinis
Produced by IN SCRIPT
Coproduced by Nafta Film
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, LRT
NORTH MACEDONIA
The Tale of Silyan / Siljan (USA, UK, North Macedonia), Documentary
Directed by Tamara Kotevska
Produced by The Cornershop, Ciconia Film, Nest Production, Concordia Studio
POLAND
Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio
ROMANIA
Traffic / Jaful secolului (Romania, Belgium, the Netherlands)
Directed by Teodora Ana Mihai
Produced by Mindset Productions
Coproduced by Les Films du Fleuve, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Avanpost Media, Mobra Films
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, VAF and CCA Belgium, Nederlands FilmFonds, Creative Europe – MEDIA
SERBIA
Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više (Serbia)
Directed by David Jovanović
Produced by Pointless Films
Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor, the EU za tebe programme
SLOVAKIA
Father / Otec (Slovakia, Poland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by DANAE Production
Coproduced by moloko film, Lava Films the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Polish Film Institute
SLOVENIA
Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Produced by Spok Films
Coproduced by Staragara IT, 365 Films, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, OINK, with Sister (France) asassociate producer
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA