SEE Cinema Network Funds Projects from FNE Partner Countries

The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse by Vardan Tozija

SKOPJE: Films from North Macedonia, Romania, Romania, Cyprus, and Montenegro have received funding from the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network) in the amount of 9,000 EUR each for development of feature-length projects.

The SEE Cinema Network held its annual general assembly on 7 November 2025 during the 66th Thessaloniki International Film Festival. Eight films in total were chosen for funding - one from each country participating in the network.

The winners include the third feature The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse / Balada za lonecot i kapakot by Macedonian director Vardan Tozija, produced by Minimal Collective, which was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency with 308,943 EUR / 19 m MKD in 2025. It is planned to be a North Macedonian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Slovenian coproduction.

The fifth feature by Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu, titled Believers, was also among the funded projects. It is a Romanian/Bulgarian/Hungarian/German coproduction, led by Libra Films.

Third is D’Artangyana, the fifth feature by Bulgarian director Valeri Milev, produced by Agitprop. Another supported project is the Cypriot/Greek/Serbian coproduction Excavators by Argyro Nicolaou. It is produced by Constantinos Nikiforou through Caretta Films in coproduction with Minos Papas through US Cyprian Films.

The third feature film, Teachers’ Uprising on a Nudist Beach by Siniša Cvetić and produced by Montenegro’s Artikulacija Film, also received funding. The film was pitched at the Montenegro Film Rendezvous 2025 industry forum.

The South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network) was set up in 2000. The goal is to support the film industry of Southeast European countries (Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Montenegro, Kosovo, Cyprus). It is governed by the General Assembly of national representatives of each country. The Greek Film Center operates costs.

Selected Projects:

The Pot, the Lid and the Nurse / Balada za lonecot I kapakot (North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia)

Directed by Vardan Tozija

Produced by Minimal Collective kkk

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency

Believers (Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Films

D’Artangyana (Bulgaria, Romania)

Directed by Valeri Milev

Produced by Agitprop

Excavators (Cyprus, Greece, Serbia)

Directed by Argyro Nicolaou

Produced by Caretta Films Ltd.

Coproduced by Cyprian Films

Teachers’ Uprising on a Nudist Beach (Montenegro, Serbia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Siniša Cvetić

Produced by Artikulacija Film

The Hermit (Greece, Bulgaria, Sweden)

Directed by Nicolas Kolovos

Produced by Homemade Films

Lucky Us (Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Croatia)

Directed by Anita Morina

Produced by Buka Production

Cold Sun (Albania, Greece, Romania, France)

Directed by Gentian Koçi

Produced by Artlab Film Productions