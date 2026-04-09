Apply for the 23rd edition of Arthouse Cinema Training

BERLIN: Organised by CICAE , the Arthouse Cinema Training is the world’s only international programme fully dedicated to independent and arthouse cinema exhibition. Over one intensive week in Berlin, participants gain practical tools, strategic insights, and international connections to strengthen and future-proof their cinemas.

The event welcomes: staff and managers of arthouse cinemas; programmers and exhibitors; professionals planning to open or transition to an arthouse model; and festival, distribution, and cultural institution professionals working in the arthouse sector.

From 24–30 August, the 2026 edition will welcome 50 participants from around 30 countries.

Participants will take part in: workshops and masterclasses, mentoring sessions, and exclusive industry visits about topics such as: arthouse programming, audience development, marketing strategies, business planning & budgeting, fundraising, data analysis & cinema technology, sustainability, and diversity, equity & inclusion.

The Training offers direct exchange with exhibitors, distributors, filmmakers, festival organizers, funding bodies, and international decision-makers.

The deadline for applications is 29 April 2026.

Click HERE to apply or for more information, and HERE for a press release.