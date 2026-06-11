German/Romanian Project Radio Free Europe Receives First Council of Europe and EBU’s European Series Development Award

COLOGNE: Radio Free Europe, a series created by Brigitte Drodtloff and produced by Maze Pictures (Germany) and MicroFILM (Romania) has been selected as the recipient of the European Series Development Award 2026.

Launched earlier this year during TV Drama Vision during the Gothenburg Film Festival by the Council of Europe and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the award provides 50,000 EUR in development support to help advance ambitious European drama series with strong international coproduction potential.

The award was presented during Seriencamp Conference in Cologne, Germany, a three-day industry event that brings together producers, creatives, broadcasters and distributors from across Europe.

Following an evaluation process conducted by the EBU Fiction Expert Group, five projects were shortlisted and invited to participate in a live pitching session at Seriencamp Conference. The jury was composed of Elly Vervloet, International Drama Expert at VRT Belgium, representing the EBU Fiction Expert Group, Alex Traila Programme Manager at the Council of Europe and Marc Lorber international executive and founder at The Art of Co-Production.