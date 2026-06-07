Applications Open: Market Ready – International Screen Institute

Every year, countless film projects are pitched at festivals, markets and industry events. Only a small number manage to secure the right partners, attract distributors or build the momentum needed to reach audiences internationally.

Understanding why some projects break through while others struggle is at the heart of Market Ready, the International Screen Institute's training programme for producers, filmmakers and industry professionals looking to strengthen their understanding of today's international marketplace.

Taking place from 19–23 October 2026 in Vienna, the programme combines workshops, pitching training, mentoring sessions and project-based work designed to help participants navigate the business realities of the audiovisual industry. Participants typically attend with a project in late-stage development or post-production, or following the completion of a first feature film or documentary, allowing them to test strategies and market approaches on their own work throughout the programme.

Working on their own projects during the week, participants explore audience positioning, financing, sales and distribution, rights management, festival strategy and international co-production structures. The focus is firmly practical. Rather than discussing markets in abstract terms, participants are encouraged to challenge assumptions, refine their projects and develop strategies they can apply directly to their own professional practice.

Leading the programme is award-winning producer and acquisitions executive Lena Vurma, whose experience spans production, distribution and exhibition. As Head of Acquisitions at Filmwelt and producer of internationally recognised films including Adventures of a Mathematician and Leonora in the Morning Light, she brings a unique perspective on how projects are evaluated, packaged and positioned within the global film industry.

“As a producer, buyer, exhibitor and filmmaker myself, my goal is to offer a hands-on approach to successfully navigating the current market as an indie producer,” says Vurma.

Participants also examine emerging developments shaping the industry, including the growing role of digital tools and AI-supported systems in audience analysis, market intelligence and strategic decision-making.

The programme's practical approach has already contributed to notable project successes. One recent example is ÁRRU, developed by Market Ready 2025 participant Espen Nomedal. The film was selected for Berlinale Panorama 2026 and later secured international sales representation, including acquisition for the DACH region by Filmwelt.

For producer Marta Krzeptowska, one of the programme's highlights was the combination of expertise and collaboration:

“The course was an incredible experience with top-tier experts, excellent organisation and high-quality content. The participants were fantastic, and we had a lot of fun along the way. I'm truly thankful for the connections made and the knowledge gained.”

Alongside the training itself, Market Ready creates a space for producers and filmmakers from across Europe and beyond to exchange experiences, build relationships and expand their professional networks.

To help make participation accessible to professionals from a wide range of backgrounds, the International Screen Institute offers scholarships and financial support, including reduced participation fees for applicants from Creative Europe MEDIA low-capacity countries. Additional funding opportunities can be explored through the Financial Support Database:

https://www.screeninstitute.eu/financial-support/

Applications for the 2026 edition of Market Ready are open until 22 June 2026.

For producers and filmmakers looking to better understand how the international industry works — and how to position their projects within it — Market Ready offers an opportunity to learn directly from experienced industry professionals while developing strategies for their own projects.

For more information and to apply, please visit:

https://www.screeninstitute.eu/course/market-ready-2/